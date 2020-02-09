Somehow, after nearly three decades in the white hot spotlight, producer, philanthropist and two-time "Sexiest Man Alive" honoree Brad Pitt has managed to reintroduce himself to the public.

Pitt, now 56, is hours away from potentially winning the second Oscar of his career.

Though it's unknown to anyone but Pitt how together his recent years have felt, one thing has been made clear as he's made his rounds this award season: getting it together can be just as compelling.