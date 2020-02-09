The 2020 Oscars
Not a single woman was nominated for best director this year
Despite efforts in recent years to diversify the Academy's membership, women were shut out of the best director category this year.
The directing category snub of women led actress Issa Rae, who announced the categories with actor John Cho last month, to quip "Congratulations to those men."
Here are the nominees for best director:
- Martin Scorsese, "The Irishman"
- Quentin Tarantino, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
- Bong Joon-ho, "Parasite"
- Sam Mendes, "1917"
- Todd Phillips, "Joker"
These are the 9 movies up for best picture
Nine movies are nominated in the best picture category this year.
The least surprising might be "1917," based on wins at the Directors Guild Awards, Golden Globes and BAFTAs. And if "Parasite" wins tonight, it'll be the first foreign language film to do so in 92 years of the Academy Awards.
Here's a look at the nine:
- "Ford v Ferrari"
- "The Irishman"
- "Jojo Rabbit"
- "Joker"
- "Little Women"
- "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood"
- "Marriage Story"
- "Parasite"
- "1917"
It's raining on the Oscars red carpet
This year's Academy Awards are already all wet.
Wind and rain whipped Sunday's red carpet before the bulk of attendees could even arrive.
Of course that wasn't good news for the many people who spent plenty of time (and money) getting coiffed and made up for Hollywood's biggest night.
Not to mention that traffic with arrivals is even under the best of circumstances given all the blocked off streets.
By the way, gone are the fan risers. This year spectators are watching the red carpet arrivals from pods located there.
There won't be a host at tonight's awards
The Oscars will once again go forward without a host.
ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke made the announcement last month. Burke said the decision to repeat "what worked for us last year" was made in concert with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Last year's ceremony was the first host-free Oscars since 1989.