The 2020 Oscars

By Lisa Respers France, Marianne Garvey, Delaney Strunk and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 2:03 AM ET, Mon February 10, 2020
6 hr 8 min ago

Eminem just broke through the floor at the Oscars and people are confused

From CNN's Marianne Garvey

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Lin-Manuel Miranda introduced a song medley, and it appeared it was just another compilation of songs in movies that have had an impact.

But then ... Eminem came on stage to perform "Lose Yourself" and received a standing ovation from the crowd.

Although those at home seemed torn. Some took to Twitter to praise the performance and some were shaking their heads as to why he was there.

Either way, it was a moment.

Eminem himself took to Twitter to explain. "Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity... Thanks for having me @The Academy," he wrote, adding, "Sorry it took me 18 years to get here."

In 2003, "Lose Yourself" won the Academy Award for best original song in 2003. Eminem did not attend the awards show that year.

7 hr 21 min ago

"Ford v Ferrari" wins Oscar for best sound editing

Sound engineer Donald Sylvester accepts the award for Best Sound Editing for "Ford v Ferrari" 
Sound engineer Donald Sylvester accepts the award for Best Sound Editing for "Ford v Ferrari"  Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

"Ford v Ferrari" just took home an Oscar for best sound editing.

These films were also nominated:

  • "1917"
  • "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"
  • "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"
  • "Joker"
7 hr 43 min ago

Laura Dern pays tribute to parents with her "Marriage Story" win

From CNN's Lisa Respers France

Chris Pizzello/AP
While her film was about a broken marriage, Laura Dern sounded grateful for at least one union.

Dern won best supporting actress for her role in the Netflix film "Marriage Story."

And while she thanked the streaming giant, her cast and the writer of the film, Noah Baumbach, Dern also had family on her mind.

"They say you never really get to meet your heroes. I say if you're really blessed they get to be your parents," Dern said in her acceptance speech. "I share this with my acting heroes, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern. You got game. I love you."

7 hr 49 min ago

Laura Dern wins best supporting actress

From CNN"s Marianne Garvey

Netflix/CNN Illustration
Laura Dern took home the award for her role in "Marriage Story."

7 hr 54 min ago

"Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re A Girl)” wins best short subject documentary

From CNN's Marianne Garvey

The best documentary (short subject) award went to "Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re A Girl)."

7 hr 25 min ago

The Obama-produced "American Factory" wins award for best documentary feature

From CNN's Delaney Strunk

Netflix
"American Factory" won the Oscar for best documentary feature at the Academy Awards.

The film highlights the reopening of a shuttered factory in Ohio by a Chinese billionaire.

Julia Reichert who accepted the award praised her fellow nominees for their bravery. 

"Just being in the presence, in the company of our sister and brother documentarians who risked their lives making stories, bring stories to us about hospitals being bombed in Syria, about Brazil, about Macedonia — we were so proud," she said.

Reichert explained that while their film is from both Ohio and China, it could apply to all people who "put on a uniform, punch a clock, trying to make their families have a better life."

"Working people have it harder and harder these days, and we believe that things will get better when workers of the world unite," she said.

This is the first Netflix film produced by Barack and Michelle Obama's production company "Higher Ground." 

7 hr 55 min ago

Billie Eilish is not feeling Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig's song medley

From CNN's Marianne Garvey

Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig speak onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig speak onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on Feb. 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

As Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph broke into song while presenting best costume design, most in the audience seemed to be enjoying it.

Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks, laughing. Charlize Theron, laughing.

Not laughing? Billie Eilish.

Perhaps she found the two out of tune, or maybe it just wasn't her vibe. But when cameras cut to Eilish for a reaction shot during the "Bridesmaids" costars performance, well, it was clear she wasn't feeling it.

8 hr ago

"Little Women" wins Oscar for best costume design

Wilson Webb/CTMG, Inc.
Jacqueline Durran just took home the Oscar for best costume design for "Little Women."

Durran won an Academy Award in Costume Design for "Anna Karenina" in 2012.

For Greta Gerwig's "Little Women," she dressed a star-studded cast including Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen, as the four March sisters.

Durran's modern sensibility is matched only by her carefully researched designs, bringing to life the 2019 adaptation of the 1868 classic novel.

6 hr 7 min ago

"Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood" wins Oscar for production design

From CNN's Marianne Garvey

Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh took home Oscars for their production design on "Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood."