The 2020 Oscars
Eminem just broke through the floor at the Oscars and people are confused
Lin-Manuel Miranda introduced a song medley, and it appeared it was just another compilation of songs in movies that have had an impact.
But then ... Eminem came on stage to perform "Lose Yourself" and received a standing ovation from the crowd.
Although those at home seemed torn. Some took to Twitter to praise the performance and some were shaking their heads as to why he was there.
Either way, it was a moment.
Eminem himself took to Twitter to explain. "Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity... Thanks for having me @The Academy," he wrote, adding, "Sorry it took me 18 years to get here."
In 2003, "Lose Yourself" won the Academy Award for best original song in 2003. Eminem did not attend the awards show that year.
"Ford v Ferrari" wins Oscar for best sound editing
"Ford v Ferrari" just took home an Oscar for best sound editing.
These films were also nominated:
- "1917"
- "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"
- "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood"
- "Joker"
Laura Dern pays tribute to parents with her "Marriage Story" win
While her film was about a broken marriage, Laura Dern sounded grateful for at least one union.
Dern won best supporting actress for her role in the Netflix film "Marriage Story."
And while she thanked the streaming giant, her cast and the writer of the film, Noah Baumbach, Dern also had family on her mind.
"They say you never really get to meet your heroes. I say if you're really blessed they get to be your parents," Dern said in her acceptance speech. "I share this with my acting heroes, Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern. You got game. I love you."
"Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re A Girl)” wins best short subject documentary
The best documentary (short subject) award went to "Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re A Girl)."
The Obama-produced "American Factory" wins award for best documentary feature
"American Factory" won the Oscar for best documentary feature at the Academy Awards.
The film highlights the reopening of a shuttered factory in Ohio by a Chinese billionaire.
Julia Reichert who accepted the award praised her fellow nominees for their bravery.
"Just being in the presence, in the company of our sister and brother documentarians who risked their lives making stories, bring stories to us about hospitals being bombed in Syria, about Brazil, about Macedonia — we were so proud," she said.
Reichert explained that while their film is from both Ohio and China, it could apply to all people who "put on a uniform, punch a clock, trying to make their families have a better life."
"Working people have it harder and harder these days, and we believe that things will get better when workers of the world unite," she said.
This is the first Netflix film produced by Barack and Michelle Obama's production company "Higher Ground."
Billie Eilish is not feeling Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig's song medley
As Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph broke into song while presenting best costume design, most in the audience seemed to be enjoying it.
Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks, laughing. Charlize Theron, laughing.
Not laughing? Billie Eilish.
Perhaps she found the two out of tune, or maybe it just wasn't her vibe. But when cameras cut to Eilish for a reaction shot during the "Bridesmaids" costars performance, well, it was clear she wasn't feeling it.
"Little Women" wins Oscar for best costume design
Jacqueline Durran just took home the Oscar for best costume design for "Little Women."
Durran won an Academy Award in Costume Design for "Anna Karenina" in 2012.
For Greta Gerwig's "Little Women," she dressed a star-studded cast including Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen, as the four March sisters.
Durran's modern sensibility is matched only by her carefully researched designs, bringing to life the 2019 adaptation of the 1868 classic novel.
"Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood" wins Oscar for production design
Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh took home Oscars for their production design on "Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood."