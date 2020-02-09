4 lines of the night that gave us a chuckle

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

After the Oscars, it's the after party.

Of course there's the iconic Vanity Fair Oscar Viewing Dinner and After Party, the annual post-show party that has winners rubbing shoulders with winners, studio heads and other notable names in Hollywood.

Held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, the party is the highest profile of the bunch.

Elton John will also hold his annual AIDS Foundation Oscar Viewing Party in West Hollywood. The singer and husband David Furnish will be hosting the 28th annual party alongside the cast of Netflix's "Queer Eye," and British singer-songwriter Sam Fender will perform.

Although they try to keep it top secret, Beyoncé and Jay Z’s Gold Party is a go this year, The Hollywood Reporter reported. The couple will host select guests at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. Last year, guests included Rihanna, Leonardo DiCaprio, Adele, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, and Orlando Bloom.

Expect Jay's Armand de Brignac/Ace of Spades Brut Gold champagne to be served.

Other notable parties include a "Parasite" Oscars Viewing Dinner and After Party at Soho House in West Hollywood and a Netflix bash at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.