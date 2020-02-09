The 2020 Oscars
4 lines of the night that gave us a chuckle
Folks had jokes on Oscars night.
Here's a few that gave us a laugh:
- Brad Pitt accepting the Academy Award for best supporting actor: "They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week."
- Olivia Colman presenting the best actor award, reflecting on winning the best actress Academy Award last year: “It ended up being the best night of my husband’s life. He actually says that and I’ve given birth three times.”
- Chris Rock helping to open the show along with Steve Martin: "Jeff Bezos is so rich he got divorced and he's still the richest man in the world. He saw 'Marriage Story' and thought it was a comedy."
- Steve Martin during that same opening: "A couple of years ago, there was a big disaster here at the Oscars, where they accidentally read out the wrong name. And it was nobody's fault, but they have guaranteed that this will not happen this year because the Academy has switched to the new Iowa caucus app."
Here's how celebs are reacting to "Parasite" making history at the Oscars
"Parasite" had a historic night. It became the first film in history to win both best international feature film and best picture.
Celebs quickly took to social media to celebrate the historic win.
Read some of their reactions:
The real party is after the Oscars. Here is where the stars will be.
After the Oscars, it's the after party.
Of course there's the iconic Vanity Fair Oscar Viewing Dinner and After Party, the annual post-show party that has winners rubbing shoulders with winners, studio heads and other notable names in Hollywood.
Held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, the party is the highest profile of the bunch.
Elton John will also hold his annual AIDS Foundation Oscar Viewing Party in West Hollywood. The singer and husband David Furnish will be hosting the 28th annual party alongside the cast of Netflix's "Queer Eye," and British singer-songwriter Sam Fender will perform.
Although they try to keep it top secret, Beyoncé and Jay Z’s Gold Party is a go this year, The Hollywood Reporter reported. The couple will host select guests at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. Last year, guests included Rihanna, Leonardo DiCaprio, Adele, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, and Orlando Bloom.
Expect Jay's Armand de Brignac/Ace of Spades Brut Gold champagne to be served.
Other notable parties include a "Parasite" Oscars Viewing Dinner and After Party at Soho House in West Hollywood and a Netflix bash at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.
Joaquin Phoenix can finally take off that tux
At the beginning of awards season, Joaquin Phoenix vowed to wear the same tuxedo to every ceremony in order to help the environment.
And so he did.
The idea was to reduce waste, and while we can't say if that happened, the outfit proved to be a bit of a talisman for the acclaimed actor.
Phoenix took home a Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild Award, BAFTA and Academy Award for his performance in "Joker."
He may want to hang on to that tux.
The Oscars made history tonight
The 92nd Academy Awards has wrapped up for the night, but the party isn't over.
Stars will likely head to Oscar after parties. Meanwhile, everyone will be buzzing over "Parasite."
The South Korean movie is first non-English language film to win best picture at the Academy Awards.
"Parasite" makes Oscar history with best picture win
The infectious buzz around South Korean film “Parasite” has turned out to be too powerful for its Oscar competitors.
“Parasite” is now the first non-English film to win best picture at the Academy Awards.
Only 11 international feature films have ever been nominated in the category.
Earlier this month, “Parasite” made history by winning the best ensemble award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, becoming the first foreign language film to earn the honor.
Renée Zellweger celebrates the heroes
From the women she was nominated with to the likes of Venus and Serena Williams and naturally Judy Garland, Renée Zellweger played tribute to plenty of folks in her acceptance speech.
After Zellweger won for best actress for her role in "Judy," she paid homage to her fellow nominees.
"I have to say, boy, it is an honor to be considered in your company," she said.
She also thanked the entire cast and crew "who worked so hard on this film to celebrate Judy Garland. Zellweger went on to thank her "immigrant folks who came here with nothing besides the American dream."
Working on a film about Garland, Zellweger said, "has been a really cool reminder that our heroes unite us. "
"When we look to our heroes, we agree," she said. "And that matters."
What a great lesson for us all.
Renée Zellweger wins best actress for "Judy"
Renée Zellweger is an Oscar winner again.
With her best actress win for “Judy,” she becomes the seventh female performer in history to have wins in both the lead and supporting actress categories. She previously won best supporting actress in 2004 for "Cold Mountain."
The most recent actress to accomplish this feat was Cate Blanchett, who won best supporting actress for “The Aviator” in 2005 and best actress for “Blue Jasmine” in 2014.
Joaquin Phoenix remembers late brother River in Oscar speech
Joaquin Phoenix, who took home the Oscar for best actor for his starring role in "Joker," remembered his late brother, actor River Phoenix, in his speech, quoting a lyric he wrote in an old song.
"When he was 17, my brother wrote this lyric, he said, 'Run to the rescue with love and peace will follow,'" Phoenix said.
The actor also admitted to past mistakes, admitting he'd been difficult at times during the course of his career.
"So many people in this room have given me a second chance, and that's when we're at our best, not when we cancel each other for past mistakes," he said.
Let's forgive for our past mistakes, he added.
"When we use love and compassion as our guiding principals, we can create systems of change," Phoenix said. "Not when we cancel each other out for past mistakes, but when we guide each other to grow, for redemption, that is the best of humanity."