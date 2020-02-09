Billie Eilish in head-to-toe Chanel is very grandma-chic

The celebrities are getting glammed up for tonight's Oscars and a few are giving us a peek into their pre-awards show routine.

Reese Witherspoon is focusing on skincare, taking to Instagram to say, "Sleep in. Coffee. Just a simple little 15-step skincare routine. Repeat."

Timothée Chalamet asks "who’s going to watch tonight?" of the show.

Kate Hudson hangs with family. "My morning sunshine and her pre Oscar lewk," she wrote on Instagram today.

Conan O'Brien is working on his Oscars jokes, taking to Twitter with: "We love to use Oscar nicknames at my house. I call my wife and daughter "Little Women" and my son "the Irishman, while they call me "Parasite."

Chrissy Metz, who is performing tonight, is getting her hair done.

Ryan Seacrest is red carpet ready in his tux, and does a little pre-show dance to get excited.

Billy Porter is early. And has topped himself yet again.