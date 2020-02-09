Catch up this morning: Here are some of the highlights from last night's Oscars

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

People who watch awards shows can be a tough crowd to please.

They are, after all, often pop culture aficionados who have a horse in the race and definite feelings about who should win.

So with no host for the Oscars and moments like the lights going down during "Parasite's" best picture win, it might have felt like we needed to dig a little deeper to get into this year's show.

Along came "Parasite," the South Korean film that picked up Oscars for best original screenplay, best international feature film, best director and the aforementioned best picture.

The movie made so much history: first South Korean film to win both international and best film honors; first South Korean director to win in that category and the first non-English language film to win best picture.

It gave us something joyful to rally around.

As awards season wraps up, it doesn't suck to go out on a fairytale ending.