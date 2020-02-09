Renée Zellweger wins best actress for "Judy"

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Joaquin Phoenix, who took home the Oscar for best actor for his starring role in "Joker," remembered his late brother, actor River Phoenix, in his speech, quoting a lyric he wrote in an old song.

"When he was 17, my brother wrote this lyric, he said, 'Run to the rescue with love and peace will follow,'" Phoenix said.

The actor also admitted to past mistakes, admitting he'd been difficult at times during the course of his career.

"So many people in this room have given me a second chance, and that's when we're at our best, not when we cancel each other for past mistakes," he said.

Let's forgive for our past mistakes, he added.

"When we use love and compassion as our guiding principals, we can create systems of change," Phoenix said. "Not when we cancel each other out for past mistakes, but when we guide each other to grow, for redemption, that is the best of humanity."