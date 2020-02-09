Ricky Gervais is roasting the Oscars over on Twitter

Thought he brought his A-game at The Golden Globes? Well, Ricky Gervais is live-tweeting the Oscars and the show hasn't even begun.

After one follower asked him what his “first best joke” would be if he were the Oscars host, Gervais delivered.

He even found a way to plug his Netflix show, "After Life."

"Binge-watch #AfterLife on @Netflix tonight. It’s about a man who realises that humanity is a disgusting, narcissistic plague, and so becomes angry & depressed and loses the will to live. Or watch The Oscars instead and actually experience those feelings first hand," he wrote.

There's more. He blasted everyone in the room and we're still only in the red carpet stage.

And another.

Gervais is in a roasting good mood. Just wait until the show actually starts.