The 2020 Oscars
Ricky Gervais is roasting the Oscars over on Twitter
Thought he brought his A-game at The Golden Globes? Well, Ricky Gervais is live-tweeting the Oscars and the show hasn't even begun.
After one follower asked him what his “first best joke” would be if he were the Oscars host, Gervais delivered.
He even found a way to plug his Netflix show, "After Life."
"Binge-watch #AfterLife on @Netflix tonight. It’s about a man who realises that humanity is a disgusting, narcissistic plague, and so becomes angry & depressed and loses the will to live. Or watch The Oscars instead and actually experience those feelings first hand," he wrote.
There's more. He blasted everyone in the room and we're still only in the red carpet stage.
And another.
Gervais is in a roasting good mood. Just wait until the show actually starts.
Laura Dern says the idea behind "Marriage Story" came over a year and a half of dinners with costars
Laura Dern, who stars in two of tonight's best picture nominations, "Little Women" and "Marriage Story," described the road to taking the role in the latter.
Dern explained to Ryan Seacrest on E! Live from the Red Carpet that the idea for the movie and who would star in it came over a year and a half of dinners between herself and her costars Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson and "Marriage Story" writer/director Noah Baumbach.
"Adam and Noah were already having conversations," Dern said, which were about "life, love, the kinds of roles we wanted to play."
"Noah then announced that he wanted to tell a love story, but through the lens of divorce," she added, calling the idea "radical.”
Dern added: "He's such an incredible writer and filmmaker."
She also worked with Baumbach's partner, Greta Gerwig, who directed "Little Women."
Wolfgang Puck is serving up a mostly plant-based menu tonight
Wolfgang Puck's food has become synonymous with Oscars night.
The famed chef showed CNN's Stephanie Elam some of the food for his mostly plant-based menu at the Academy Awards.
Watch for more:
Bold colors and haute couture: Here are the best looks from the Oscars red carpet
Who needs an Oscars statue when Billy Porter can grace us with his golden, angelic presence instead?
This year's red carpet was filled to the brim with eye-catching colors as Billie Eilish showed off her neon roots and Mindy Kaling stunned in a bright yellow gown.
Check out all the best looks from the red carpet here.
Mindy Kaling is all about diversity
Mindy Kaling will be presenting an award for animated feature and animated short this at the Oscars.
She talked to CNN about making shows that are "true to life" and how that means using a diverse cast.
Watch:
It would take more than 21 hours to watch all the best picture nominees (Thanks, "The Irishman")
Math fact time: Did you know that in the time it’d take you to watch all the best picture nominees, you could watch all eight "Harry Potter" films (1,178 minutes), with time to spare?
It’s true.
Here’s the math:
2020 nominees
- "Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood" — 161 minutes
- "The Irishman" — 209 minutes
- "Ford v. Ferrari" — 152 minutes
- "Little Women" — 135 minutes
- "Joker" — 122 minutes
- "Jojo Rabbit" — 108 minutes
- "1917" — 119 minutes
- "Parasite" — 132 minutes
- "Marriage Story" — 137 minutes
TOTAL: 21 hours 15 minutes (1,275 minutes)
In fact, it is one of the largest totals in Oscar history. (Thanks, “The Irishman”)
Now, you could say this is because the number of best picture nominees has increased over the years — and that is true. But this year’s nine nominees were also very long, with three running more than two and a half hours.
For comparison, the last three years (2019, 2018, and 2017), the run time for the best picture nominees totaled 17 hours 35 minutes, 17 hours 25 minutes and 17 hours 25 minutes, respectively. (For those wondering, “Cleopatra,” from director Walter Wanger is the longest best picture nominee ever, running 248 minutes.)
There were a couple of years in the 1930s where there were 12 best picture nominees. And it's in one of those years — 1935 — that we find a batch of movies that run longer than this year’s nominees.
1935 nominees
- "Mutiny on the Bounty" — 132 minutes
- "Alice Adams" (99 minutes)
- "Broadway Melody of 1936" — 101 minutes
- "Captain Blood" — 119 minutes
- "David Copperfield" — 130 minutes
- "The Informer" — 91 minutes
- "The Lives of a Bengal Lancer" — 109 minutes
- "A Midsummer Night’s Dream" — 133 minutes
- "Les Misérables" — 109 minutes
- "Naughty Marietta" — 105 minutes
- "Ruggles of Red Gap" — 90 minutes
- "Top Hat" — 101 minutes
TOTAL: 21 hours 59 minutes (1,319 minutes)
The Oscars voters in 1935 deserve our respect, though, because they couldn’t stream them all at home.
Questlove says he accidentally crashed the "Parasite" cast party
Everyone is talking about "Parasite."
The South Korean film, which is up for several Academy Awards including best picture, has been a darling of this year's awards season.
DJ Questlove talked to CNN about his experience with the film's director and cast. He described how he crashed the cast's party at a Korean barbecue restaurant.
Watch the moment:
Oscar statue-shaped salmon is on the menu tonight
No detail goes unnoticed when it comes to the Oscars menu at the post-show Governors Ball. There's even Oscar statuette-shaped salmon, reports the Los Angeles Times. Puck is actually known for making the smoked mini statues annually.
Chef Wolfgang Puck, who created tonight's dishes, posted the entire menu online for everyone to share. On it, the famous chef lists Black Truffle Chicken Pot Pie, Miyazaki Wagyu Beef, boozy milkshakes and sorbet on Chinese cookies. And that's just a taste of all that's available on the stars' plates tonight.
Billie Eilish in head-to-toe Chanel is very grandma-chic
Billie Eilish has worn Chanel before, but this was a statement.
The 18-year-old singer kept her neon green roots, then dressed head-to-toe in white Chanel for the Academy Awards, complete with Chanel brooches, gloves, and a hair accessory.
Eilish will take the stage to perform at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles for the "in memoriam" segment.
"Honored to be performing during the in memoriam segment for the Oscars tonight covering a song I’ve always loved. Watch with us,” Eilish shared on her Instagram Story before the show.