The 2020 Oscars
These people were missing from the Oscars' In Memorian
The "In Memoriam" segment of last night's Academy Awards caused some viewers grief.
Some questioned why certain late stars were not included, including...
- Luke Perry
- Cameron Boyce
- Tim Conway
- Michael J. Pollard
- Peggy Lipton
Perry's exclusion was an especially sore spot for some given that he appeared in the Oscar-nominated film, "Once Upon a time... in Hollywood."
The "Beverly Hills, 90210" star died last March, following a stroke. He was 52.
Perry and more than 100 others are included in the Oscars In Memoriam section on the organization's website. The televised tribute generally features a range of members from the Academy's 17 branches and previous Oscar winners.
CNN has reached out to the Academy comment on how they select who to include in the broadcast tribute.
"Parasite" won big last night. Now, it's coming to your TV.
The historic Oscars night for "Parasite" is good news for a planned television series based on the film.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, a limited series based on the dark comedy thriller has been in the works.
The film follows two disparate Korean families, one rich and one poor, and all that ensues when the poor family cons its way into the lives of the wealthier one.
"Parasite" won four major Academy Awards Sunday — best original screenplay, best director, best international feature film and best picture — becoming the first South Korean film to ever pick up Oscars in those categories.
Directer Bong Joon Ho is working with American director/producer Adam McKay to bring a limited series to HBO that expands on the film.
HBO is owned by CNN's parent company WarnerMedia.
Joaquin Phoenix's Oscar speech tackled social justice. It's not the first time he used a speech as a platform.
Joaquin Phoenix is no stranger to using his platform to talk about social justice and has addressed a variety of issues during this year's award season.
Closing out the awards circuit last night at the Oscars, Phoenix called out an "egocentric worldview" and encouraged people to love each other more and drink less dairy.
Here are the highlights from his speeches earlier this season:
At the Golden Globes:
The Globes highlighted environmentalism with both presenters and winners calling for viewers to donate to the Australian Bushfires, along with serving a plant-based meal to all of its guests that night.
Phoenix called out the lifestyles of the rich and famous and asked them to reflect on how they contribute to climate change.
"We don't have to take private jets to Palm Springs for the awards sometimes or back, please," he said.
At the BAFTAs:
The British Academy Film and Television Arts (BAFTAs) nominated zero people of color in 2020, somehow, despite the celebrated films created by and starring diverse casts.
After winning best actor at the awards, Phoenix acknowledge how this is an example of systemic racism in this industry.
"I think we send a very clear message to people of color that you're not welcome here. I think that's the message we're sending to people that have contributed so much to our medium and our industry and in ways that we benefit from," he said in his speech.
At the Academy Awards:
After becoming the second performer to win an Oscar for the role of the Joker, Phoenix took a stance against the dairy industry in his acceptance speech.
"We feel entitled to artificially inseminate a cow, and when she gives birth, we steal her baby," Phoenix, a lifelong vegan, told the crowd. "And then we take her milk that's intended for her calf and we put it in our coffee and cereal."
How the director of "Jojo Rabbit" made history last night
Taika Waititi has become the first indigenous New Zealander to win an Oscar.
The 44-year-old Māori filmmaker took home the award for best adapted screenplay at the 92nd Academy Awards Sunday for his Nazi satire "Jojo Rabbit."
He wrote, directed and starred in the film.
"I dedicate this to all the indigenous kids in the world who want to do art and dance and write stories," Waititi said in his acceptance speech. "We are the original storytellers and we can make it here as well."
He also paid homage to his roots by signing off with the famous Māori phrase "kia ora," which means "be safe."
"Parasite" dominated the Oscars on a historic night
The cast and creative team for "Parasite" took the stage on Sunday to accept the award for best picture, capping off what was a huge night for the film and a significant night for global cinema.
"I feel like a very opportune moment in history is happening right now," producer Kwak Sin Ae said, via translator.
She wasn't wrong. "Parasite" picked up four awards on Sunday night, including a history-making best picture win.
After she spoke, Miky Lee, a Korean entertainment mogul, attempted to take a turn at the mic, but the lights on stage dimmed as the camera prepared to return to Jane Fonda, who would close the night.
But those in the audience protested, asking loudly from their seats for the stage directors to turn the lights back up and let Lee speak.
They won, and she got her turn.
The film's Oscar campaign sort of played out in a similar way. If at any time it looked like the spotlight on "Parasite" might dim, it would shine again — first a Palme d'Or award, then history-making SAG Award win, then a BAFTA and so on.
In the end, the infectious buzz around the South Korean film, which centers on two families on opposite sides of South Korea's economic gap, turned out to be too powerful for its Oscar competitors, which included some of Hollywood's most seasoned filmmakers.
A big night: "Parasite" is the first non-English film and first South Korean film to win best picture at the Academy Awards. Only 11 non-English language films have ever been nominated in the category.
It also picked up best director, best international feature film and best original screenplay.
Why everyone is talking about Eminem's performance
Lin-Manuel Miranda introduced a song medley at the 92nd Academy Awards, and it appeared it was just another compilation of songs in movies that have had an impact.
But then ... Eminem came on stage to perform "Lose Yourself" and received a standing ovation from the crowd.
Although those at home seemed torn. Some took to Twitter to praise the performance and some were shaking their heads as to why he was there.
Later, Eminem himself took to Twitter to explain: "Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity... Thanks for having me @The Academy," he wrote, adding, "Sorry it took me 18 years to get here."
He won best original song in 2003 for "Lose Yourself," but was a no-show at the awards that year.
Catch up this morning: Here are some of the highlights from last night's Oscars
Suspense over the best picture race remained at the heart of this year's Academy Awards.
In the end, "Parasite" took home the night's top honor and made history.
Here are some of the highlights from last night's show:
- "Parasite" makes history: The South Korean film became the first non-English language film to win best picture, while adding honors for director Bong Joon Ho, original screenplay and the international feature film category.
- Four acting awards were handed out: Joaquin Phoenix won for his title role in "Joker," a dark drama spun out of the Batman franchise. Renee Zellweger, a 2004 supporting actress winner for "Cold Mountain," earned her first lead actress award for "Judy," a biography of Judy Garland near the end of her troubled life. Brad Pitt and Laura Dern claimed their Oscars in the supporting races for "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" and "Marriage Story."
- An Obama-backed film won an Oscar: Despite being denied what would have been an historic best picture nod, Netflix's "American Factory," a documentary released with the support of the Obamas, was honored in that category. The film chronicles the takeover of an Ohio production plant by Chinese interests.
- There was surprise performance by Eminem: His performance drew an enthusiastic reaction from the crowd, based on shots within the theater, but generated a "why" response on social media.
- And politics came up: After winning the Oscar, Pitt joked, "They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week. I'm thinking maybe Quentin does a movie about it. In the end, the adults do the right thing." Steve Martin joked about the Iowa caucus: "A couple of years ago, there was a big disaster here at the Oscars, where they accidentally read out the wrong name. And it was nobody's fault, but they have guaranteed that this will not happen this year because the Academy has switched to the new Iowa caucus app."
The show wasn't the best, but "Parasite" fed our souls
People who watch awards shows can be a tough crowd to please.
They are, after all, often pop culture aficionados who have a horse in the race and definite feelings about who should win.
So with no host for the Oscars and moments like the lights going down during "Parasite's" best picture win, it might have felt like we needed to dig a little deeper to get into this year's show.
Along came "Parasite," the South Korean film that picked up Oscars for best original screenplay, best international feature film, best director and the aforementioned best picture.
The movie made so much history: first South Korean film to win both international and best film honors; first South Korean director to win in that category and the first non-English language film to win best picture.
It gave us something joyful to rally around.
As awards season wraps up, it doesn't suck to go out on a fairytale ending.
A look backstage at the Oscars
The show is over, but we're finally getting a glimpse of what the stars were doing backstage after their big wins.
Here's what happened backstage at the Oscars:
Rebel Wilson got ready to hit the stage in her "Cats" costume.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell had a laugh as they walked backstage.
Salma Hayek touched up her makeup.