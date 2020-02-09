The 2020 Oscars
Joaquin Phoenix is now the second person to win an Oscar for playing the Joker
No joke: Joaquin Phoenix is now part of Oscar history.
After winning the best actor award, Phoenix is now the second person to win an Oscar for playing comic book villain The Joker. The first person to win for playing the character was the late Heath Ledger, who posthumously won for playing Joker in “The Dark Knight.”
This is the second time two actors have won Oscars for playing the same character.
In 1972, Marlon Brando won a best actor Oscar for playing Vito Corleone.
Two years later, Robert De Niro won best supporting actor for playing a younger version of the character.
Bong Joon Ho makes history with best director win for "Parasite"
Get ready to party Bong Joon Ho!
On Sunday he became the first South Korean to ever win the best director Oscar.
After winning for best international feature film for "Parasite," he said in his acceptance speech: "I thought I was done for the day and ready to relax."
The director said he has a creed: "The most personal is the most creative."
He also paid tribute to fellow nominee, Martin Scorsese.
"When I was in school I would always study Martin Scorsese films," Bong Joon Ho said. "Just to be nominated is a huge honor. I never imagined I would win."
The audience rose to pay Scorsese honor as well.
An emotional Elton John and Bernie Taupin win best song
Just after performing his nominated song "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," Elton John and his songwriting partner Bernie Taupin took home an Oscar for best song.
Taupin credited the win to "53 years of hammering it out and doing what we do," while John thanked "everyone involved in Rocketman," the movie the song is featured in.
"This is dream for us," John told the crowd, saying, "There's some amazing talent in the room tonight."
He also thanked his twin boys Zachary and Elijah, saying, "Daddy loves you."
"Joker" composer wins and shares message to fellow women: "We need to hear your voices"
Hildur Guðnadóttir won an Oscar tonight for best original score for "Joker."
Guðnadóttir was the only woman nominated in the category.
"To the girls, to the women, to the mothers, to the daughters who hear the music bubbling within, please speak up. We need to hear your voices," she said.
"Parasite" is the first South Korean film to win best international feature
South Korea's "Parasite" made history with its Oscar win for best international feature film. It's officially the first movie from South Korea to be nominated in the category and win.
Director Bong Joon Ho applauded the category for its new name best international feature film.
"I'm so happy to be its first recipient under the new name. I applaud and support the new direction that this change symbolizes," he said.
This is the second win for "Parasite," which took home the Oscar for best original screenplay earlier tonight.
Rebel Wilson and James Corden are in on the "Cats" joke
Dressed as "Cats" characters and pawing at the microphone stand like a cat toy, Rebel Wilson and James Corden announced "1917" as the winner of visual effects at the Oscars.
The two were a bit of a distraction, remaining on stage in their fur suits as the winners accepted their awards, but it was fantastic.
They poked fun at the disappointing "Cats" reviews by not really saying much at all, although Corden did give us a dry, "Nobody more than us understands the importance of good visual effects."
The Oscar goes to "Bombshell" for makeup and hairstyling
"Bombshell" just took home an Oscar for makeup and hairstyling.
In the film, Nicole Kidman plays Gretchen Carlson as she wages a legal war against Fox News founder Roger Ailes, played by John Lithgow.
Cynthia Erivo had a moment with "Stand Up"
Cynthia Erivo reminded the world why she is so close to becoming an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner Sunday night.
Erivo, who came to fame with her role as Celie in "The Color Purple" on Broadway," performed her Oscar nominated song "Stand Up" from the film "Harriet."
She is also nominated for best actress for playing freedom fighter, Harriet Tubman.
There had been some question as to whether Erivo would sing at the Academy Awards.
The British actress born to Nigerian parents turned down performing at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards after no people of color were nominated for acting awards.
On Sunday night she stood majestically on stage belting out the tune and earned herself a standing ovation.
Obama congratulates "American Factory" filmmakers for telling a "complex, moving story"
Former President Barack Obama tweeted his congratulations to the filmmakers of "American Factory," which won best documentary feature tonight.
"Congrats to Julia and Steven, the filmmakers behind American Factory, for telling such a complex, moving story about the very human consequences of wrenching economic change. Glad to see two talented and downright good people take home the Oscar for Higher Ground's first release," Obama tweeted.
This is the first Netflix film produced by Barack and Michelle Obama's production company "Higher Ground."
The film had been competing against "The Cave," "The Edge of Democracy," "For Same" and "Honeyland' in its category.