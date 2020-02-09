Bold colors and haute couture: Here are the best looks from the Oscars red carpet

Math fact time: Did you know that in the time it’d take you to watch all the best picture nominees, you could watch all eight "Harry Potter" films (1,178 minutes), with time to spare?

It’s true.

Here’s the math:

2020 nominees

"Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood" — 161 minutes

— 161 minutes "The Irishman" — 209 minutes

— 209 minutes "Ford v. Ferrari" — 152 minutes

— 152 minutes "Little Women" — 135 minutes

— 135 minutes "Joker" — 122 minutes

— 122 minutes "Jojo Rabbit" — 108 minutes

— 108 minutes "1917" — 119 minutes

— 119 minutes "Parasite" — 132 minutes

— 132 minutes "Marriage Story" — 137 minutes

TOTAL : 21 hours 15 minutes (1,275 minutes)

In fact, it is one of the largest totals in Oscar history. (Thanks, “The Irishman”)

Now, you could say this is because the number of best picture nominees has increased over the years — and that is true. But this year’s nine nominees were also very long, with three running more than two and a half hours.

For comparison, the last three years (2019, 2018, and 2017), the run time for the best picture nominees totaled 17 hours 35 minutes, 17 hours 25 minutes and 17 hours 25 minutes, respectively. (For those wondering, “Cleopatra,” from director Walter Wanger is the longest best picture nominee ever, running 248 minutes.)

There were a couple of years in the 1930s where there were 12 best picture nominees. And it's in one of those years — 1935 — that we find a batch of movies that run longer than this year’s nominees.

1935 nominees

"Mutiny on the Bounty" — 132 minutes

— 132 minutes "Alice Adams" (99 minutes)

(99 minutes) "Broadway Melody of 1936" — 101 minutes

— 101 minutes "Captain Blood " — 119 minutes

" — 119 minutes "David Copperfield" — 130 minutes

— 130 minutes "The Informer" — 91 minutes

— 91 minutes "The Lives of a Bengal Lancer" — 109 minutes

— 109 minutes "A Midsummer Night’s Dream" — 133 minutes

— 133 minutes "Les Misérables" — 109 minutes

— 109 minutes "Naughty Marietta" — 105 minutes

— 105 minutes "Ruggles of Red Gap" — 90 minutes

— 90 minutes "Top Hat" — 101 minutes

TOTAL : 21 hours 59 minutes (1,319 minutes)

The Oscars voters in 1935 deserve our respect, though, because they couldn’t stream them all at home.