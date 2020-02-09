The 2020 Oscars
Bold colors and haute couture: Here are the best looks from the Oscars red carpet
Who needs an Oscars statue when Billy Porter can grace us with his golden, angelic presence instead?
This year's red carpet was filled to the brim with eye-catching colors as Billie Eilish showed off her neon roots and Mindy Kaling stunned in a bright yellow gown.
Check out all the best looks from the red carpet here.
Mindy Kaling is all about diversity
Mindy Kaling will be presenting an award for animated feature and animated short this at the Oscars.
She talked to CNN about making shows that are "true to life" and how that means using a diverse cast.
Watch:
It would take more than 21 hours to watch all the best picture nominees (Thanks, "The Irishman")
Math fact time: Did you know that in the time it’d take you to watch all the best picture nominees, you could watch all eight "Harry Potter" films (1,178 minutes), with time to spare?
It’s true.
Here’s the math:
2020 nominees
- "Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood" — 161 minutes
- "The Irishman" — 209 minutes
- "Ford v. Ferrari" — 152 minutes
- "Little Women" — 135 minutes
- "Joker" — 122 minutes
- "Jojo Rabbit" — 108 minutes
- "1917" — 119 minutes
- "Parasite" — 132 minutes
- "Marriage Story" — 137 minutes
TOTAL: 21 hours 15 minutes (1,275 minutes)
In fact, it is one of the largest totals in Oscar history. (Thanks, “The Irishman”)
Now, you could say this is because the number of best picture nominees has increased over the years — and that is true. But this year’s nine nominees were also very long, with three running more than two and a half hours.
For comparison, the last three years (2019, 2018, and 2017), the run time for the best picture nominees totaled 17 hours 35 minutes, 17 hours 25 minutes and 17 hours 25 minutes, respectively. (For those wondering, “Cleopatra,” from director Walter Wanger is the longest best picture nominee ever, running 248 minutes.)
There were a couple of years in the 1930s where there were 12 best picture nominees. And it's in one of those years — 1935 — that we find a batch of movies that run longer than this year’s nominees.
1935 nominees
- "Mutiny on the Bounty" — 132 minutes
- "Alice Adams" (99 minutes)
- "Broadway Melody of 1936" — 101 minutes
- "Captain Blood" — 119 minutes
- "David Copperfield" — 130 minutes
- "The Informer" — 91 minutes
- "The Lives of a Bengal Lancer" — 109 minutes
- "A Midsummer Night’s Dream" — 133 minutes
- "Les Misérables" — 109 minutes
- "Naughty Marietta" — 105 minutes
- "Ruggles of Red Gap" — 90 minutes
- "Top Hat" — 101 minutes
TOTAL: 21 hours 59 minutes (1,319 minutes)
The Oscars voters in 1935 deserve our respect, though, because they couldn’t stream them all at home.
Questlove says he accidentally crashed the "Parasite" cast party
Everyone is talking about "Parasite."
The South Korean film, which is up for several Academy Awards including best picture, has been a darling of this year's awards season.
DJ Questlove talked to CNN about his experience with the film's director and cast. He described how he crashed the cast's party at a Korean barbecue restaurant.
Watch the moment:
Oscar statue-shaped salmon is on the menu tonight
No detail goes unnoticed when it comes to the Oscars menu at the post-show Governors Ball. There's even Oscar statuette-shaped salmon, reports the Los Angeles Times. Puck is actually known for making the smoked mini statues annually.
Chef Wolfgang Puck, who created tonight's dishes, posted the entire menu online for everyone to share. On it, the famous chef lists Black Truffle Chicken Pot Pie, Miyazaki Wagyu Beef, boozy milkshakes and sorbet on Chinese cookies. And that's just a taste of all that's available on the stars' plates tonight.
Billie Eilish in head-to-toe Chanel is very grandma-chic
Billie Eilish has worn Chanel before, but this was a statement.
The 18-year-old singer kept her neon green roots, then dressed head-to-toe in white Chanel for the Academy Awards, complete with Chanel brooches, gloves, and a hair accessory.
Eilish will take the stage to perform at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles for the "in memoriam" segment.
"Honored to be performing during the in memoriam segment for the Oscars tonight covering a song I’ve always loved. Watch with us,” Eilish shared on her Instagram Story before the show.
There's something about Brad Pitt ... again
Somehow, after nearly three decades in the white hot spotlight, producer, philanthropist and two-time "Sexiest Man Alive" honoree Brad Pitt has managed to reintroduce himself to the public.
Pitt, now 56, is hours away from potentially winning the second Oscar of his career.
Though it's unknown to anyone but Pitt how together his recent years have felt, one thing has been made clear as he's made his rounds this award season: getting it together can be just as compelling.
Spike Lee pays tribute to Kobe Bryant with red carpet look
Director Spike Lee paid homage to NBA legend Kobe Bryant as he walked down the red carpet tonight.
The Oscar winner wore a purple suit for the second year in a row, but this time it was lined with a special gold trim and the numbers 24 embroidered on his blazer.
Twenty-four was the most recent jersey number of Bryant, the NBA superstar who died in a helicopter crash along with eight others in late January.
Billy Porter did not come to play with us
These days it's not really a red carpet if Billy Porter doesn't walk it.
The "Pose" star was living his life like it was golden on the Oscars red carpet Sunday.
Porter was rocking a sleeveless top decorated with gold feathers, an orange print maxi skirt and gold platform heeled shoes.
His red carpet fashion is officially legendary.