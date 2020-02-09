HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S. Best Picture Award winners for "Parasite" pose onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Petit - Handout/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)
The 2020 Oscars
"Parasite" dominated the Oscars on a historic night
The cast and creative team for "Parasite" took the stage on Sunday to accept the award for best picture, capping off what was a huge night for the film and a significant night for global cinema.
"I feel like a very opportune moment in history is happening right now," producer Kwak Sin Ae said, via translator.
She wasn't wrong. "Parasite" picked up four awards on Sunday night, including a history-making best picture win.
After she spoke, Miky Lee, a Korean entertainment mogul, attempted to take a turn at the mic, but the lights on stage dimmed as the camera prepared to return to Jane Fonda, who would close the night.
But those in the audience protested, asking loudly from their seats for the stage directors to turn the lights back up and let Lee speak.
They won, and she got her turn.
The film's Oscar campaign sort of played out in a similar way. If at any time it looked like the spotlight on "Parasite" might dim, it would shine again — first a Palme d'Or award, then history-making SAG Award win, then a BAFTA and so on.
In the end, the infectious buzz around the South Korean film, which centers on two families on opposite sides of South Korea's economic gap, turned out to be too powerful for its Oscar competitors, which included some of Hollywood's most seasoned filmmakers.
A big night: "Parasite" is the first non-English film and first South Korean film to win best picture at the Academy Awards. Only 11 non-English language films have ever been nominated in the category.
It also picked up best director, best international feature film and best original screenplay.
Why everyone is talking about Eminem's performance
Lin-Manuel Miranda introduced a song medley at the 92nd Academy Awards, and it appeared it was just another compilation of songs in movies that have had an impact.
But then ... Eminem came on stage to perform "Lose Yourself" and received a standing ovation from the crowd.
Although those at home seemed torn. Some took to Twitter to praise the performance and some were shaking their heads as to why he was there.
Later, Eminem himself took to Twitter to explain: "Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity... Thanks for having me @The Academy," he wrote, adding, "Sorry it took me 18 years to get here."
He won best original song in 2003 for "Lose Yourself," but was a no-show at the awards that year.
Catch up this morning: Here are some of the highlights from last night's Oscars
Suspense over the best picture race remained at the heart of this year's Academy Awards.
In the end, "Parasite" took home the night's top honor and made history.
Here are some of the highlights from last night's show:
- "Parasite" makes history: The South Korean film became the first non-English language film to win best picture, while adding honors for director Bong Joon Ho, original screenplay and the international feature film category.
- Four acting awards were handed out: Joaquin Phoenix won for his title role in "Joker," a dark drama spun out of the Batman franchise. Renee Zellweger, a 2004 supporting actress winner for "Cold Mountain," earned her first lead actress award for "Judy," a biography of Judy Garland near the end of her troubled life. Brad Pitt and Laura Dern claimed their Oscars in the supporting races for "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood" and "Marriage Story."
- An Obama-backed film won an Oscar: Despite being denied what would have been an historic best picture nod, Netflix's "American Factory," a documentary released with the support of the Obamas, was honored in that category. The film chronicles the takeover of an Ohio production plant by Chinese interests.
- There was surprise performance by Eminem: His performance drew an enthusiastic reaction from the crowd, based on shots within the theater, but generated a "why" response on social media.
- And politics came up: After winning the Oscar, Pitt joked, "They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week. I'm thinking maybe Quentin does a movie about it. In the end, the adults do the right thing." Steve Martin joked about the Iowa caucus: "A couple of years ago, there was a big disaster here at the Oscars, where they accidentally read out the wrong name. And it was nobody's fault, but they have guaranteed that this will not happen this year because the Academy has switched to the new Iowa caucus app."
The show wasn't the best, but "Parasite" fed our souls
People who watch awards shows can be a tough crowd to please.
They are, after all, often pop culture aficionados who have a horse in the race and definite feelings about who should win.
So with no host for the Oscars and moments like the lights going down during "Parasite's" best picture win, it might have felt like we needed to dig a little deeper to get into this year's show.
Along came "Parasite," the South Korean film that picked up Oscars for best original screenplay, best international feature film, best director and the aforementioned best picture.
The movie made so much history: first South Korean film to win both international and best film honors; first South Korean director to win in that category and the first non-English language film to win best picture.
It gave us something joyful to rally around.
As awards season wraps up, it doesn't suck to go out on a fairytale ending.
A look backstage at the Oscars
The show is over, but we're finally getting a glimpse of what the stars were doing backstage after their big wins.
Here's what happened backstage at the Oscars:
Rebel Wilson got ready to hit the stage in her "Cats" costume.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell had a laugh as they walked backstage.
Salma Hayek touched up her makeup.
4 lines of the night that gave us a chuckle
Folks had jokes on Oscars night.
Here's a few that gave us a laugh:
- Brad Pitt accepting the Academy Award for best supporting actor: "They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week."
- Olivia Colman presenting the best actor award, reflecting on winning the best actress Academy Award last year: “It ended up being the best night of my husband’s life. He actually says that and I’ve given birth three times.”
- Chris Rock helping to open the show along with Steve Martin: "Jeff Bezos is so rich he got divorced and he's still the richest man in the world. He saw 'Marriage Story' and thought it was a comedy."
- Steve Martin during that same opening: "A couple of years ago, there was a big disaster here at the Oscars, where they accidentally read out the wrong name. And it was nobody's fault, but they have guaranteed that this will not happen this year because the Academy has switched to the new Iowa caucus app."
Here's how celebs are reacting to "Parasite" making history at the Oscars
"Parasite" had a historic night. It became the first film in history to win both best international feature film and best picture.
Celebs quickly took to social media to celebrate the historic win.
Read some of their reactions:
The real party is after the Oscars. Here is where the stars will be.
After the Oscars, it's the after party.
Of course there's the iconic Vanity Fair Oscar Viewing Dinner and After Party, the annual post-show party that has winners rubbing shoulders with winners, studio heads and other notable names in Hollywood.
Held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, the party is the highest profile of the bunch.
Elton John will also hold his annual AIDS Foundation Oscar Viewing Party in West Hollywood. The singer and husband David Furnish will be hosting the 28th annual party alongside the cast of Netflix's "Queer Eye," and British singer-songwriter Sam Fender will perform.
Although they try to keep it top secret, Beyoncé and Jay Z’s Gold Party is a go this year, The Hollywood Reporter reported. The couple will host select guests at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles. Last year, guests included Rihanna, Leonardo DiCaprio, Adele, Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, and Orlando Bloom.
Expect Jay's Armand de Brignac/Ace of Spades Brut Gold champagne to be served.
Other notable parties include a "Parasite" Oscars Viewing Dinner and After Party at Soho House in West Hollywood and a Netflix bash at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood.
Joaquin Phoenix can finally take off that tux
At the beginning of awards season, Joaquin Phoenix vowed to wear the same tuxedo to every ceremony in order to help the environment.
And so he did.
The idea was to reduce waste, and while we can't say if that happened, the outfit proved to be a bit of a talisman for the acclaimed actor.
Phoenix took home a Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild Award, BAFTA and Academy Award for his performance in "Joker."
He may want to hang on to that tux.