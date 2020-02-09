"Parasite" dominated the Oscars on a historic night

The cast and creative team for "Parasite" took the stage on Sunday to accept the award for best picture, capping off what was a huge night for the film and a significant night for global cinema.

"I feel like a very opportune moment in history is happening right now," producer Kwak Sin Ae said, via translator.

She wasn't wrong. "Parasite" picked up four awards on Sunday night, including a history-making best picture win.

After she spoke, Miky Lee, a Korean entertainment mogul, attempted to take a turn at the mic, but the lights on stage dimmed as the camera prepared to return to Jane Fonda, who would close the night.

But those in the audience protested, asking loudly from their seats for the stage directors to turn the lights back up and let Lee speak.

They won, and she got her turn.

The film's Oscar campaign sort of played out in a similar way. If at any time it looked like the spotlight on "Parasite" might dim, it would shine again — first a Palme d'Or award, then history-making SAG Award win, then a BAFTA and so on.

In the end, the infectious buzz around the South Korean film, which centers on two families on opposite sides of South Korea's economic gap, turned out to be too powerful for its Oscar competitors, which included some of Hollywood's most seasoned filmmakers.

A big night: "Parasite" is the first non-English film and first South Korean film to win best picture at the Academy Awards. Only 11 non-English language films have ever been nominated in the category.

It also picked up best director, best international feature film and best original screenplay.