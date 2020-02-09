Last night's awards had the lowest ratings in Oscars history

The 92nd Academy Awards drew an average of 23.6 million viewers for ABC on Sunday — a new low for Hollywood's biggest night.

The awards show saw a decrease of 20% from last year's show, which brought in 29.6 million viewers. The previous low was 2018's telecast, which drew in an average 26.5 million viewers.

The low ratings for one of the entertainment world's biggest nights are still higher than most programs on television, but hardly ideal. Just six years ago, the awards show brought in more than 40 million viewers.

A number of factors were at play, from the show's length to the array of other entertainment options viewers can choose from. It probably didn't help that some of the year's biggest blockbusters like "Avengers: Endgame" didn't win any major awards.

The Oscars' low ratings follows the trend with other award shows like the Grammys and the Emmys, which have taken big viewership hits recently.