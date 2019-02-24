The 2019 OscarsBy Lisa Respers France and Veronica Rocha, CNN
Olivia Colman wins best actress: "This is hilarious. I got an Oscar."
"The Favourite" was a favorite of Academy voters.
Olivia Colman took home the trophy for best actress for her role as Queen Anne in the historical dramedy.
She cried and laughed and cried again.
And she had the audience laughing too.
She thanked her costars, Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone, who play two women vying for the attention of the lesbian queen, calling them "the two loveliest women in the world to fall in love with and to do to work with every day."
Colman also recognized that Glenn Close had been favored to win the award.
"Glenn Close, you’ve been my idol for so long," the British actress said. "This is not how I wanted to it."
Rami Malek wins best actor: "Part of my story is being written right now"
Rami Malek, who played Freddie Mercury, won best actor for "Bohemian Rhapsody."
Malek is just the second actor of Arab descent nominated for an Oscar, after "Lawrence of Arabia" star Omar Sharif. Malek is the first to win.
He took a moment to thank Queen and acknowledged the extraordinary story of Mercury's life.
"The fact that I'm celebrating him and this story with you tonight is proof that we're longing for stories like this," Malek said.
"Shallow" wins and Lady Gaga weeps
What an emotional night for Lady Gaga!
The singer won an Oscar for "Shallow," the song from "A Star Is Born," which was Gaga's first big acting debut.
She was left in tears as she, along with her song writing team and uber producer Mark Ronson, took to the stage to accept the award for best original song.
Gaga thanked her sister, her parents and co-star Bradley Cooper, who performed the duet with her for the film.
"There’s not a single person on the planet that could have sang this song with me but you," Gaga said of Cooper, who also directed the film. "Thank you for believing in us."
Spike Lee wins his first Oscar ever
Director Spike Lee won his first Oscar ever for best adapted screenplay for his film "BlacKkKlansman."
Lee, who has been nominated five times, took the moment to remember the past and honor Black History Month. He also paid homage to his grandmother, who he said saved up 50 years of Social Security checks to help put him through school.
Lee also brought up the 2020 presidential election, nodding to his critically acclaimed film, "Do the Right Thing."
"The 2020 presidential election is around the corner. Let's all mobilize, let's all be on the right side of history. Make the moral choice between love versus hate. Let's do the right thing! You know I had to get that in there."
"Green Book" wins for best original screenplay
The movie was controversial, but "Green Book" still nabbed an Oscar.
The film was awarded for best original screenplay.
Screenwriter Nick Vallelonga, who wrote the story about his father accompanying musician Don Shirley for a tour in the South in the 1960s, thanked the voters and "the other amazing nominees."
"This is an amazing room of filmmakers," Vallelonga said. "Embrace ourselves and love each other. Thank you all. My mother and father, I love you, we did it."
Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga have us right in the feels
Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga do not play fair.
All of the chills, tears and whatever else for the riveting performance of their hit "Shallow" from their film "A Star Is Born."
How to even handle the hotness.
The pair, who play lovers on the screen, have such a special connection, and it was on display while crooning the nominee for original song.
So.Damn.Good.
A film about menstruation just won an Oscar
"Period. End of sentence.," a movie that aims to end the stigma of menstruation in other parts of the world, won an Oscar for best documentary short subject.
Director Rayka Zehtabchi gave us the quote of the night in her acceptance speech.
"To the women, know that you are empowering women all over the world to fight for menstrual equality," she added.
Producer Melissa Berton said the film was created after a group of high school students wanted to "make a human rights difference."
"A period should end a sentence, not a girl's education," Berton said.
Oscars are so not white this year
Diversity is on display at the Oscars.
From the presenters to the winners, this year's ceremony just feels more inclusive.
Some of the presenters spoke in Spanish.
History was made, with Ruth Carter becoming the first African American woman to win an Oscar for costume design and Peter Ramsey being the first black director to win for an animated film with "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse."
The latter featured the first Afro-Latina Spider-Man and one of the writers of the screenplay mentioned the importance of inclusion in his acceptance speech.
Phil Lord said that when they hear a kid acknowledging that Spider-Man looks like them or speaks Spanish, "we feel like we already won."
"We see you. You’re powerful. This world needs you," Ramsey said. "Ok? So please, we’re all counting on you."
But Twitter was quick to point out that as great as the awards ceremony has been, there is still work to be done.
Party on! Wayne and Garth show us we're not worthy
A very grown up version of Wayne and Garth just showed up to Oscars.
Mike Myers and Dana Carvey reprised their roles as the lovable rockers to present "Bohemian Rhapsody," which is nominated for best picture.
Remember: The pair and their buddies rocked out to Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" in their film "Wayne's World."
While Myers and Carvey were not dressed as their characters (they wore black tuxedos), they brought out their classic one liners.
Here's how that went down:
Myers: "We're not worthy!"
Carvey: "I think I'm gonna hurl."
Myers: "Don't hurl. 'Cause if you hurl, I'll spew."
Carvey: "If you spew, I'll blow chunks. So I shall not hurl."