(Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

"The Favourite" was a favorite of Academy voters.

Olivia Colman took home the trophy for best actress for her role as Queen Anne in the historical dramedy.

She cried and laughed and cried again.

And she had the audience laughing too.

"It’s genuinely quite stressful," Colman said. "This is hilarious. I got an Oscar."

She thanked her costars, Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone, who play two women vying for the attention of the lesbian queen, calling them "the two loveliest women in the world to fall in love with and to do to work with every day."

Colman also recognized that Glenn Close had been favored to win the award.

"Glenn Close, you’ve been my idol for so long," the British actress said. "This is not how I wanted to it."