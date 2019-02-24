This year’s Oscar nominations are some of the most diverse ever.

Just check out the best picture nominees alone: “Black Panther,” BlacKkKlansman,” “Roma” and “Greenbook.”

Two front-runners for best supporting actor and actress are black — Mahershala Ali and Regina King — and the best director category includes first-timer Spike Lee and Latino director Alfonso Cuarón.

Mexican actress Yalitza Aparicio is nominated in the best actress category.

What does it all mean for the state of #OscarsSoWhite? (It's the campaign that became shorthand a few years ago for the lack of opportunities and recognition for people of color in Hollywood.)

The hashtag was created in 2015 by April Reign, who this year will be attending the Oscars ceremony for the first time.

Lee has publicly credited the campaign with his nominations this year for best picture, best director and best adapted screenplay.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences — the organization behind the Oscars — moved to try to improve the diversity by extending membership to more than 900 new members last year, with more women and people of color being included.

But Reign has talked to CNN in the past about the need to not believe the work is done, just because black actors and directors are receiving more recognition.