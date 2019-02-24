That's not Donald Trump's hair on the Oscars stage

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Folks have noticed that the stage design for the 91st Academy Awards seems to resemble the coif of a certain leader of the free world.

But as President Trump might say, you aren't seeing what you think you're seeing.

The stage's production designer, David Korins, told the Los Angeles Times that the stage design of "a shimmering, swirling symphony of sparkling blues and gold dotted with 1,250 Swarovski crystal strands painstakingly hung above the Dolby stage, weighing 1,600 pounds" was not meant to look like Trump's hair.

“I don’t see that, but I think that people see in artistic endeavors all sorts of things," Korins told the publication. "You look at paintings and sculpture and architecture and people see what they want to see. And I choose to see one of inclusion and humanity, femininity and beauty.”