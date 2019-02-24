She's the first indigenous woman nominated for best actress

(Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

“Roma’s” Yalitza Aparicio is the first indigenous woman and fourth Latina actress to be nominated for best actress.

But the road to the Oscars hasn't been easy for the Oaxacan actress.

She recently responded to racist insults from Mexican soap opera actor Sergio Goyri, who was caught on video slamming her indigenous roots. He later apologized.

"I am proud to be an indigenous Oaxacan and I am sorry that there are people who do not know the correct meaning of the words," Aparicio said in a statement released by her publicist Adriana Caballero.

In "Roma," director Alfonso Cuarón offers a semi-autobiographical tribute to the women who raised him, focusing on the family maid, played by Aparicio. The story is set amid a period of unrest, both within the family and society at large, in his native Mexico in the 1970s. Shot in black and white, the film marks Netflix’s first best picture nomination.

“Roma" is the 11th foreign-language film nominated for best picture. The last was "Amour" in 2012. No foreign-language film has ever won the award.

Cuarón would be the first Latin American director to win best director twice, after winning for “Gravity” in 2014.