The 2019 OscarsBy Lisa Respers France and Veronica Rocha, CNN
"Roma" is first foreign film from Mexico to win this award
Netflix's "Roma" won best foreign language film.
It's the ninth movie from Mexico to be nominated, and the first to win the Oscar for foreign language film, according to the Academy Awards.
In accepting the award, director Alfonso Cuarón said he was inspired by films like "Jaws," "Citizen Kane," "The Godfather and "Breathless."
Cuarón offers a semi-autobiographical tribute to the women who raised him, focusing on the family maid (Yalitza Aparicio) amid a period of unrest, both within the family and society at large, in his native Mexico in the 1970s. Shot in black and white, the film is Netflix’s first best picture nominee.
Jennifer Hudson held that note longer than you ever could
Remember when Jennifer Hudson got eliminated way too early on "American Idol?"
We don't either because it still hurts!
Anyway, the singer showed up and showed out in a striking pantsuit with a train (a train, people!) to perform the song "I'll Fight," from the CNN Films documentary "RBG."
It wasn't her strongest performance, but even a less than 100% Hudson is better than so many other singers.
Ruth Carter makes history with costume design win
The award for best costume design went to Ruth Carter and in her own words, it was "a long time coming."
Carter won for "Black Panther" and became the first African American to take home the statue.
She thanked Spike Lee for giving her her start and said she hoped she made him proud.
She also paid homage to the film that made her a trailblazer.
"Marvel may have created the first black superhero, but through costume design, we turned him into an African king," Carter said.
She also showed love to her mother.
"This is for my 97-year-old mother watching in Massachusetts," Carter said. "Mom, thank you for teaching me about people and telling their stories. You are the original super hero. "
Melissa McCarthy brought the funny — and the bunnies — to present
Melissa McCarthy mocked "The Favourite" in probably one of the wackiest costumes to grace the Oscars stage.
McCarthy walked on stage with Brian Tyree Henry, who also wore an early 18th century gown, to present the best costume award.
Her dress was dotted with stuffed bunny rabbits — an homage to the main character in "The Favourite."
As McCarthy presented the award, she performed ventriloquism with the rabbits.
"These artists create a pastiche of textiles with authenticity, yet never distract from the story. Costume designers construct the looks that ground a character to a particular time and place in the subtlest of ways," McCarthy said.
It was a strange bit, but it brought plenty of laughs.
Chris Evans wins gentleman of the night award
The internet went crazy for Chris Evans helping Regina King up on stage when she won for best supporting actress.
We get it. He's adorable. It was adorable. Regina has always been adorable.
Heart it all.
A story about a free solo climber just won best documentary
National Geographic's "Free Solo" just won for best documentary.
Directed by award-winning filmmakers Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, "Free Solo" follows Alex Honnold for more than two years as he prepares for the climb of his life.
In June 2017, the 33-year-old became the first person to climb Californian granite monolith El Capitan in Yosemite National Park without any ropes -- a skill known as free soloing.
Seriously, why didn't Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph host?!
These three women are hilarious.
Former "Saturday Night Live" stars and real-life BFFs Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph presented the first award of the night, best supporting actress.
They riffed on everything from the show's lack of host to how all actresses are into supporting because women are supportive.
"For example, I support both of you financially," Poehler joked.
They also gave us an example of what it would have been liked if they had been chosen as hosts.
"Hey Chadwick Boseman, 'Wakanda' plans you got later on tonight," Rudolph said, giving us a taste of how they would have acted.
Regina King won the award, BTW.
Regina King wins best supporting actress
Regina King just won best supporting actress for “If Beale Street Could Talk.”
She is the third black actress to win both an Oscar and a Primetime Emmy, joining Halle Berry and Viola Davis.
King thanked her mother and Baldwin, the author of the book that was adapted into the film.
"James Baldwin birthed this baby. And Barry, you nurtured her, surrounded her with so much love and support. So, it's appropriate for me to be standing here, because I'm an example of what it looks like when support and love is poured into someone. Mom, I love you so much. Thank you for teaching me that God is always leaning, always has been leaning in my direction," she said.
King has three Emmys, which she won in 2015, 2016 and 2018.
Queen and Adam Lambert rock the Oscars' opening
If nothing else, the Oscars opening let us know which celebs can and cannot dance.
Queen, fronted by Adam Lambert, kicked off the 91st Academy Awards with a medley of the group's hits including "We Will Rock You" and "We Are the Champions."
"Bohemian Rhapsody," the story of the late Freddie Mercury, Queen's lead singer, is nominated for best picture as is its star, Rami Malek, for best actor.