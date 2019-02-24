"Roma" is first foreign film from Mexico to win this award

Netflix's "Roma" won best foreign language film.

It's the ninth movie from Mexico to be nominated, and the first to win the Oscar for foreign language film, according to the Academy Awards.

In accepting the award, director Alfonso Cuarón said he was inspired by films like "Jaws," "Citizen Kane," "The Godfather and "Breathless."

Cuarón offers a semi-autobiographical tribute to the women who raised him, focusing on the family maid (Yalitza Aparicio) amid a period of unrest, both within the family and society at large, in his native Mexico in the 1970s. Shot in black and white, the film is Netflix’s first best picture nominee.