"Green Book" wins best picture

"Green Book" capped a great awards season by taking home the Oscar for best picture.

The film, which won several awards this season -- including a Golden Globe for best motion picture and best screenplay -- came out on top at the Academy Awards.

"We made this film with love, we made it with respect, and we made it with tenderness," producer Jim Burke said.

Director Peter Farrelly heaped praise on star Viggo Mortensen, without whom he said the film would not have been made.

The film was also a boon for star Mahershala Ali, who won an Oscar, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild and BAFTA awards for best supporting actor.

"Green Book" also won an Oscar for best original screenplay.