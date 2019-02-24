Oscars are so not white this year

Diversity is on display at the Oscars.

From the presenters to the winners, this year's ceremony just feels more inclusive.

Some of the presenters spoke in Spanish.

History was made, with Ruth Carter becoming the first African American woman to win an Oscar for costume design and Peter Ramsey being the first black director to win for an animated film with "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse."

The latter featured the first Afro-Latina Spider-Man and one of the writers of the screenplay mentioned the importance of inclusion in his acceptance speech.

Phil Lord said that when they hear a kid acknowledging that Spider-Man looks like them or speaks Spanish, "we feel like we already won."

"We see you. You’re powerful. This world needs you," Ramsey said. "Ok? So please, we’re all counting on you."

But Twitter was quick to point out that as great as the awards ceremony has been, there is still work to be done.