Mahershala Ali takes home his second Oscar

(Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Mahershala Ali just won best supporting actor for his role in "Green Book."

Ali is the second African American actor to win multiple Oscars. He's also a Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice winner.

In his acceptance speech, Ali thanked co-star Viggo Mortensen and dedicated the award to his grandmother.

"I want to dedicate this to my grandmother, who has been in my ear my entire life. Telling me that if at first I don't succeed, try, try, try again. That I can do anything I put my mind to. Always, always pushing me to think positively and I know that I would not be here without her, that she's gotten me over the hump in a lot of ways," he said.

Ali and Mortensen starred in the fact-based story about the relationship between pianist Don Shirley (Ali) and the man hired to drive the African-American musician during a tour of the South in the early 1960s. The title refers to the guide that lists what restaurants, hotels and gas stations served black people at the time.

Ali also won a best supporting actor Oscar three years ago for his role in the film "Moonlight."