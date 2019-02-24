Rami Malek wins best actor: "Part of my story is being written right now"

(Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Rami Malek, who played Freddie Mercury, won best actor for "Bohemian Rhapsody."

Malek is just the second actor of Arab descent nominated for an Oscar, after "Lawrence of Arabia" star Omar Sharif. Malek is the first to win.

He took a moment to thank Queen and acknowledged the extraordinary story of Mercury's life.

"The fact that I'm celebrating him and this story with you tonight is proof that we're longing for stories like this," Malek said.