The 2019 OscarsBy Lisa Respers France and Veronica Rocha, CNN
Rami Malek wins best actor: "Part of my story is being written right now"
Rami Malek, who played Freddie Mercury, won best actor for "Bohemian Rhapsody."
Malek is just the second actor of Arab descent nominated for an Oscar, after "Lawrence of Arabia" star Omar Sharif. Malek is the first to win.
He took a moment to thank Queen and acknowledged the extraordinary story of Mercury's life.
"The fact that I'm celebrating him and this story with you tonight is proof that we're longing for stories like this," Malek said.
"Shallow" wins and Lady Gaga weeps
What an emotional night for Lady Gaga!
The singer won an Oscar for "Shallow," the song from "A Star Is Born," which was Gaga's first big acting debut.
She was left in tears as she, along with her song writing team and uber producer Mark Ronson, took to the stage to accept the award for best original song.
Gaga thanked her sister, her parents and co-star Bradley Cooper, who performed the duet with her for the film.
"There’s not a single person on the planet that could have sang this song with me but you," Gaga said of Cooper, who also directed the film. "Thank you for believing in us."
Spike Lee wins his first Oscar ever
Director Spike Lee won his first Oscar ever for best adapted screenplay for his film "BlacKkKlansman."
Lee, who has been nominated five times, took the moment to remember the past and honor Black History Month. He also paid homage to his grandmother, who he said saved up 50 years of Social Security checks to help put him through school.
Lee also brought up the 2020 presidential election, nodding to his critically acclaimed film, "Do the Right Thing."
"The 2020 presidential election is around the corner. Let's all mobilize, let's all be on the right side of history. Make the moral choice between love versus hate. Let's do the right thing! You know I had to get that in there."
"Green Book" wins for best original screenplay
The movie was controversial, but "Green Book" still nabbed an Oscar.
The film was awarded for best original screenplay.
Screenwriter Nick Vallelonga, who wrote the story about his father accompanying musician Don Shirley for a tour in the South in the 1960s, thanked the voters and "the other amazing nominees."
"This is an amazing room of filmmakers," Vallelonga said. "Embrace ourselves and love each other. Thank you all. My mother and father, I love you, we did it."
Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga have us right in the feels
Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga do not play fair.
All of the chills, tears and whatever else for the riveting performance of their hit "Shallow" from their film "A Star Is Born."
How to even handle the hotness.
The pair, who play lovers on the screen, have such a special connection, and it was on display while crooning the nominee for original song.
So.Damn.Good.
A film about menstruation just won an Oscar
"Period. End of sentence.," a movie that aims to end the stigma of menstruation in other parts of the world, won an Oscar for best documentary short subject.
Director Rayka Zehtabchi gave us the quote of the night in her acceptance speech.
"To the women, know that you are empowering women all over the world to fight for menstrual equality," she added.
Producer Melissa Berton said the film was created after a group of high school students wanted to "make a human rights difference."
"A period should end a sentence, not a girl's education," Berton said.
Oscars are so not white this year
Diversity is on display at the Oscars.
From the presenters to the winners, this year's ceremony just feels more inclusive.
Some of the presenters spoke in Spanish.
History was made, with Ruth Carter becoming the first African American woman to win an Oscar for costume design and Peter Ramsey being the first black director to win for an animated film with "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse."
The latter featured the first Afro-Latina Spider-Man and one of the writers of the screenplay mentioned the importance of inclusion in his acceptance speech.
Phil Lord said that when they hear a kid acknowledging that Spider-Man looks like them or speaks Spanish, "we feel like we already won."
"We see you. You’re powerful. This world needs you," Ramsey said. "Ok? So please, we’re all counting on you."
But Twitter was quick to point out that as great as the awards ceremony has been, there is still work to be done.
Party on! Wayne and Garth show us we're not worthy
A very grown up version of Wayne and Garth just showed up to Oscars.
Mike Myers and Dana Carvey reprised their roles as the lovable rockers to present "Bohemian Rhapsody," which is nominated for best picture.
Remember: The pair and their buddies rocked out to Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" in their film "Wayne's World."
While Myers and Carvey were not dressed as their characters (they wore black tuxedos), they brought out their classic one liners.
Here's how that went down:
Myers: "We're not worthy!"
Carvey: "I think I'm gonna hurl."
Myers: "Don't hurl. 'Cause if you hurl, I'll spew."
Carvey: "If you spew, I'll blow chunks. So I shall not hurl."
Mahershala Ali takes home his second Oscar
Mahershala Ali just won best supporting actor for his role in "Green Book."
Ali is the second African-American actor to win multiple Oscars. (Denzel Washington is the other actor.) Ali is also a Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice winner.
In his acceptance speech, Ali thanked co-star Viggo Mortensen and dedicated the award to his grandmother.
"I want to dedicate this to my grandmother, who has been in my ear my entire life. Telling me that if at first I don't succeed, try, try, try again. That I can do anything I put my mind to. Always, always pushing me to think positively and I know that I would not be here without her, that she's gotten me over the hump in a lot of ways," he said.
Ali and Mortensen starred in the fact-based story about the relationship between pianist Don Shirley (Ali) and the man hired to drive the African-American musician during a tour of the South in the early 1960s. The title refers to the guide that lists what restaurants, hotels and gas stations served black people at the time.
Ali also won a best supporting actor Oscar three years ago for his role in the film "Moonlight."