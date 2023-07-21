Entertainment
"Barbenheimer" weekend

Live Updates

It's opening weekend for 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie'

By Adrienne Vogt and Matt Meyer, CNN

Updated 12:25 p.m. ET, July 21, 2023
32 min ago

A look at the controversial history of Barbie’s classic stiletto mule heels

From CNN's Marie Lodi

A still from the film "Barbie."
A still from the film “Barbie.” Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

When the trailer for Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” movie was first released, Google Trend searches for fluffy mules shot up 115 percent. This was, of course, largely inspired by the trailer’s scene featuring Margot Robbie’s Barbie stepping out of her pink stilettos and into a tip-toe pose, a reference to the doll’s signature stance due to her perpetually frozen feet. (In 2015, Mattel began making Barbie dolls with adjustable ankles so she could finally relax — and wear flats.)

With a wardrobe now spanning 64 years worth of fashion, she’s had her pick of footwear, but Barbie has been closely associated with the stiletto mule — also called the stiletto slide or sandal — since her inception.

It’s clear that shoes are an important totem in Barbieland; in the movie, Barbie’s feet, or what happens to them, serve as a key plotline. When it becomes clear that her arches have fallen, it’s a bad omen. When she seeks wisdom from Kate McKinnon’s Weird Barbie, she must choose between pink pumps or brown Birkenstocks, seemingly à la the infamous red pill-blue pill dilemma in “The Matrix.”

And throughout the film’s meticulously thought-out press tour, Robbie has been knocking out look after Barbie-themed look, with designer pieces frequently paired with high-heeled mules custom designed by Manolo Blahnik — like a take on the 1964 “Sparkling Pink” Barbie, for example, which Robbie replicated for a press conference in Seoul, South Korea.

“When you walk in mules, you walk a bit differently…Madame de ­Pompadour in her mules, walking around Versailles, click click click,” Blahnik once quipped. “Can you think of anything more exquisite?”

Keep reading here.

40 min ago

Going to the movies this weekend? Here's a sample "Barbenheimer" itinerary

From CNN's Scottie Andrew

Advertisements for the films "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie" appear at an AMC theater in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday, July 20.
Advertisements for the films "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie" appear at an AMC theater in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday, July 20. Chris Pizzello/AP

Wake up and ready your double-feature supplies (recommended: chocolate, roomy sweatshirt, your fuzziest socks).

10:50 a.m.: Arrive 10 minutes early for “Oppenheimer,” get an extra-large popcorn and prepare for cinematic annihilation.

2:30 p.m.: Stew on “Oppenheimer,” swoon over Cillian Murphy and Florence Pugh, look into trips to New Mexico. Grab lunch and consider the fate of the world.

4 p.m.: See “Barbie,” preferably wearing something pink. Take the Ken in your life.

6:15 p.m.: Exit the theater embracing your newfound Kenergy. Maybe go dancing!

27 min ago

Everything you need to know about watching "Oppenheimer" and "Barbie" this weekend

From CNN's Scottie Andrew

"Barbie" and "Oppenheimer"
“Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” Warner Bros. Pictures/Universal Pictures

This weekend, the movies belong to dolls and doom.

It’s the cinematic event of the summer: Greta Gerwig’s splashy pink romp “Barbie” and Christopher Nolan’s “emotionally devastating” three-hour epic “Oppenheimer” rolled out in theaters this week. Aside from their prestige-y creative teams, the films have little in common, but dedicated cinephiles are devoting a full day of their lives to both. (“Barbie” is being released by Warner Bros., which shares parent company Warner Bros. Discovery with CNN.)

It’s the “Barbenheimer” double feature, and it started its life, as most phenomena do, as a meme. But as more people tweeted fan-made posters of Margot Robbie’s Barbie smiling in front of a mushroom cloud, the idea of a day spent at the movies started to sound like a good idea. (AMC said this week that 40,000 moviegoers already bought tickets to see both films on the same day — double the number it reported last week.)

It’s a gambit that some industry pundits hope could give the movie business a much-needed boost after earlier summer releases saw less-than-stellar box office returns. It’s also, perhaps, a necessity, as the Earth warms to historic highs and people grow restless in the dangerous heat. But leave the musings on death and destruction to the eponymous stars of both films.

Read up here on the quintessential way to do a “Barbenheimer” double feature, from selecting showtimes to filling the space between the two films to navigating the wide range of emotions both films will elicit. A hint — definitely leave “Barbie” for last.