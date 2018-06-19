The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Highlights

(VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)

Michael B. Jordan, who won for best villain for his role in "Black Panther," took a jab at comedian Roseanne Barr.

"I'm shocked that I won this award for best villain," he joked. "You know, I thought for sure Roseanne had that in the bag, you know. Crazy."

Barr's show was canceled last month after she went on a racist Twitter rant. In a series of tweets, Barr attacked Valerie Jarrett, Chelsea Clinton and George Soros.

The cancellation stunned Hollywood. Industry veterans said they've never seen anything quite like it. The revival of "Roseanne" premiered to huge ratings just three months ago. Pre-production was already underway on a second season, which was scheduled for Tuesdays at 8 p.m. this fall.