The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Highlights

James Shaw Jr. (R) accepts the Best Hero award presented to him by 'Black Panther' actor Chadwick Boseman (L) onstage during the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards. James Shaw Jr. (R) accepts the Best Hero award presented to him by 'Black Panther' actor Chadwick Boseman (L) onstage during the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

"Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman gave his best hero award to a man he called a "real life" hero.

Boseman welcomed James Shaw Jr., the man who stopped the Waffle House shooting in Tennessee, to the stage at the MTV Movie & TV Awards and presented him with a Golden Popcorn trophy.

"Receiving an award for playing a superhero is amazing," Boseman said. "But it's even greater to acknowledge the heroes that we have in real life. So I just want to acknowledge somebody that's here today, James Shaw Jr."

He told Shaw: "You saved lives. So, this is gonna live at your house."