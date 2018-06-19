The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Highlights

The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards: HighlightsBy Veronica Rocha, CNN
"Black Panther" star gives award to Waffle House hero
"Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman gave his best hero award to a man he called a "real life" hero.
Boseman welcomed James Shaw Jr., the man who stopped the Waffle House shooting in Tennessee, to the stage at the MTV Movie & TV Awards and presented him with a Golden Popcorn trophy.
"Receiving an award for playing a superhero is amazing," Boseman said. "But it's even greater to acknowledge the heroes that we have in real life. So I just want to acknowledge somebody that's here today, James Shaw Jr."
He told Shaw: "You saved lives. So, this is gonna live at your house."
Tiffany Haddish is the first black woman to host the MTV Movie & TV Awards
Tiffany Haddish took a moment in her opening monologue to recognize the many firsts this year, including her own as the first black woman to host the MTV Movie & TV Awards.
"It's been a year of firsts for black people," she said. "I'm the first black woman to host the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Tiffany Haddish jokes the Kardashians are like the Star Wars franchise
Comedian Tiffany Haddish started tonight's MTV Movie & TV Awards show by going after the Kardashians.
The quip drew a round of laughter from Kardashian family matriarch Kris Jenner and her daughter, Kim Kardashian West.
MTV goes gender-neutral again
The MTV Movie & TV Awards are completely gender-neutral, meaning there is no specific categories for men or women.
MTV abolished gender-specific categories for its acting awards last year.
Emma Watson won last year's first gender-neutral acting award for her role in "Beauty and the Beast."
What the stars wore on the red carpet
Here's a look at what celebrities wore to the MTV Movie & TV Awards, which were held Saturday in Santa Monica, California. (The show will air tonight.)
Tiffany Haddish
The cast of "13 Reasons Why"
Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, and Gaten Matarazzo
Yara Shahidi
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner
Here's what you need to know about tonight's awards show
From CNN's Chloe Melas
Comedian Tiffany Haddish will host the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Monday night, so get ready for a fun ride.
In addition to hosting the ceremony, Haddish is also nominated for her role in last year's "Girls Trip."
Here are a few of the highlights:
- The nominations: "Black Panther" and "Stranger Things" lead with seven nominations. This is the second year the popcorn awards have included television categories. Also like last year, there will also be no gender-specific categories. (Read the full list of nominees here.)
- The performers and presenters: Nick Jonas will take the stage with rapper Mustard. Chloe x Hall will also perform. Michael B. Jordan, Seth Rogen, Zendaya, Gina Rodriguez, Kristen Bell and Common are slated as some of the presenters.
- Tonight's big awards: Two stars -- Chris Pratt and Lena Waithe -- will be honored with major awards tonight. Pratt will received the Generation Award. Some of the previous recipients include Will Smith, Sandra Bullock, Mark Wahlberg and Adam Sandler. Waithe will receive the Trailblazer Award.