Raymone K. Bain — Michael Jackson’s former spokesperson, general manager, and the president and COO of the Michael Jackson company — addressed abuse allegations against the late singer.

"Michael Jackson … has been a victim since his death," she said at a news conference in Washington, DC.

She referenced "Leaving Neverland," HBO's 2019 documentary examining some of the allegations against Jackson a “biased, one-sided documentary," and she said she's appalled it has been nominated for multiple Emmy Awards.

'Michael Jackson is no punching bag, and he deserves better," she said.

About the film: "Leaving Neverland" covers claims by James Safechuck and Wade Robson that Michael Jackson sexually abused them over a period of several years when they were children.

Robson, now 41, first met Jackson when he was about five years old in his native Australia. He said he stayed with Jackson at his Neverland Ranch in California on several occasions.

Safechuck, now 37, appeared in a Pepsi commercial as a child with Jackson and said he was also a frequent visitor to the singer's home.

Both defended Jackson against other allegations of child abuse, but later filed suits -- Robson in 2013 and Safechuck in 2014 -- against the singer's estate with abuse allegations of their own. (Jackson's estate denied the accusations. Their cases were initially dismissed but reportedly remain under appeal.)