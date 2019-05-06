Anna Wintour attends a press event at The Costume Institute's Spring 2019 exhibition "Camp: Notes on Fashion" on Feb. 22, 2019 in Milan, Italy. Anna Wintour attends a press event at The Costume Institute's Spring 2019 exhibition "Camp: Notes on Fashion" on Feb. 22, 2019 in Milan, Italy. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for The Metropolitan Museum of Art

This year’s Met Gala and accompanying Costume Institute exhibition is entitled "Camp: Notes on Fashion."

The 2019 show looks likely to be the most outrageous to date, with the theme drawing on a 1964 Susan Sontag essay that describes camp as "love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration.”

Fun fact: A total of 250 objects, including womenswear and menswear from the 17th century to the present will be on show at the Costume Institute exhibition.

Parts of the show will demonstrate how the royal courts of Louis XIV and Louis XV embraced the concept of camp, an exploration of how dandies demonstrated the "camp ideal," and camp's origins in European and American queer subcultures in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The works of Donatella Versace, Marc Jacobs, Jeremy Scott and dozens of others will be featured.

Our red carpet coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET.