Katy Perry showed up wearing a giant chandelier

Oh, she ready!

Tiffany Haddish walked the Met Gala red carpet Monday night in a metallic zebra suit by Michael Kors, complete with 57,000 sequins — but it turns out she had a secret accessory in her purse.

Fried chicken.

Beyoncé may have hot sauce in her bag, but Haddish? She came prepared with what appeared to be fried chicken in a plastic bag, which was visible as she flashed the contents of her purse to E!.

As it turns out, Haddish spoke to W Magazine in advance of the event and explained that she had been planning to bring the chicken for a while because she left last year's Met Gala still hungry!

"Last year, I was so hungry," she told the magazine. "This year, I got me a bigger bag. Gonna put some fried chicken in it. Don’t tell nobody till tomorrow. I’ve already called a few people that I know are going like, ‘So, I’m going to bring the chicken. You bring the hot sauce, okay?’"

Honestly, this is the wisest, most awesome thing we've seen all night!