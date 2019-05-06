The Met Gala 2019By Veronica Rocha and Meg Wagner, CNN
Katy Perry showed up wearing a giant chandelier
From CNN's Stephy Chung
Whether it’s enormous angel wings or a spray-painted dress, Katy Perry always takes the Met Gala theme seriously.
And what better motif for her than "camp," a look the singer has embodied on red carpets for more than a decade?
Unsurprisingly, Perry went all-out this year, as a life-sized chandelier with electric candles and dripping with crystals, designed by Moschino's Jeremy Scott.
Jared Leto is carrying a replica of his own head
Jared Leto went with himself to this year's Met Gala.
Well, sort of.
Leto walked the (pink) carpet with a mannequin of his head. Yes, his head.
It appears Leto was inspired by Gucci's Fall-Winter 2018 show, where the fashion house sent models down the runway with heads.
Tonight's trends: Feathers, statement sleeves, bold headpieces and metallic hues
While every look has been unique, we're seeing a number of repeated themes on the (pink) carpet tonight: feathers, statement sleeves and shoulders, extra long lash extensions, metallic hues and bold headpieces.
See a gallery of the best looks so far here.
Tiffany Haddish brings fried chicken in her purse to Met Gala
From CNN's Chloe Melas
Oh, she ready!
Tiffany Haddish walked the Met Gala red carpet Monday night in a metallic zebra suit by Michael Kors, complete with 57,000 sequins — but it turns out she had a secret accessory in her purse.
Fried chicken.
Beyoncé may have hot sauce in her bag, but Haddish? She came prepared with what appeared to be fried chicken in a plastic bag, which was visible as she flashed the contents of her purse to E!.
As it turns out, Haddish spoke to W Magazine in advance of the event and explained that she had been planning to bring the chicken for a while because she left last year's Met Gala still hungry!
"Last year, I was so hungry," she told the magazine. "This year, I got me a bigger bag. Gonna put some fried chicken in it. Don’t tell nobody till tomorrow. I’ve already called a few people that I know are going like, ‘So, I’m going to bring the chicken. You bring the hot sauce, okay?’"
Honestly, this is the wisest, most awesome thing we've seen all night!
Ryan Murphy pays tribute to Liberace
Producer Ryan Murphy wore an embellished, beaded cape to the Met Gala in tribute to Liberace.
Christian Siriano designed Murphy's cape, suit and bow tie.
Liberace's extravagant style was as famous as his music. (Check out this gallery to see some of his costumes.)
Here's one of Liberace's looks:
Celine Dion's gold gown weighs 22 pounds
Superstar Celine Dion is wearing a 22-pound gold Oscar de la Renta gown to the Met Gala.
According to Oscar de la Renta's Instagram, it took 52 "master embroiderers" 3,000 hours to hand-bead Dion's gown.
The look was inspired by the legendary Judy Garland and the Ziegfeld Follies, De La Renta said.
The president of a major Broadway theater-owning company wore a giant theater-printed cape
Jordan Roth, the president of Jujamcyn Theaters, wore a dramatic cape printed with a scene from inside a theater.
Jujamcyn owns several Broadway theaters, including the Eugene O'Neill Theatre, where the musical "The Book of Mormon" plays.
Awkwafina stuns in pleated gold Altuzarra gown
From CNN's Stephy Chung
Rapper and actress Awkwafina donned a gold Altuzarra dress with pleats and a tiered skirt at tonight's Met Gala.
This is Awkwafina's first Met Gala, but in a sense she's been here before — in the 2018 film "Ocean's 8," she and her all-female team of thieves designed an elaborate heist at the Met Gala to steal a diamond necklace.
Awkwafina posted her Met Gala look from the movie in the run-up tonight's event.
Dapper Dan (and the guests he dressed) arrive at the Met Gala
Harlem-based designer Dapper Dan, who's currently collaborating with Gucci, hit the red carpet in a red jacket embroidered with light blue flowers.
He dressed many of tonight's guests, including model Karlie Kloss, who is in a super-short mini dress featuring statement puff sleeves.
Some background about Dapper Dan: He outfitted a generation of gangsters, rappers, and athletes by putting high fashion logos onto bespoke pieces more tailored for the streets. His Harlem store was shut down in the early '90s after the houses whose logos he pulled without authorization took notice.
Fast forward to 2017, when Gucci was being called out for ripping off one of his bootleg designs, leading to an official collaboration, and the Italian house backing his own atelier.