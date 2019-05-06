Billy Porter arrived at the Met Gala on a chaise carried by six shirtless men

Lady Gaga, one of this year's co-chairs for the Met Gala, just arrived in a theatrical, billowing fuchsia gown by Brandon Maxwell.

The train was carried by a number of tuxedo-wearing men with black umbrellas.

After parading up and down the Metropolitan Museum of Art's stairs, Gaga stripped the gown off to reveal a strapless black dress underneath and posed with one of the umbrellas.

But she wasn't done.

Gaga then took off the black dress to reveal another pink dress — this one form-fitting — underneath. She put on extra-large black sunglasses and carried a brick-like phone.

And after that, she stripped down to her underwear and kneeled and posed on the stairs.

See the wardrobe reveal here: