The Met Gala 2018

Veronica Rocha, CNN
updated less than 1 min ago8:14 p.m. ET, May 7, 2018
less than 1 min ago

Sarah Jessica Parker's headpiece came with figurines

Sarah Jessica Parker just walked the carpet wearing an ornate headpiece that included figurines.

Check out her headpiece:

16 min ago

Katy Perry is wearing huge Angel wings

Pop star Katy Perry is wearing huge Angel wings to the Met Gala tonight.

She and other stars donned elaborate accessories, including crowns, veils and a Pope's hat, to celebrate the gala's theme, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.

33 min ago

2 Chainz just proposed on the carpet

Rapper 2 Chainz just proposed on the carpet at tonight's Met Gala.

According to the Met Gala's Twitter account, she said, "Yes."

45 min ago

The look: Frances McDormand 

39 min ago

Rihanna is wearing a hat like the one the Pope wears

Rihanna just donned a mitre, a hat worn by the Pope, to the Met Gala tonight in honor of this year's theme, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination."

Rihanna is co-hosting the event with Anna Wintour, Donatella Versace and Amal Clooney.

58 min ago

The look: Models Kate Moss and Amber Valletta

1 hr 11 min ago

Gigi Hadid shares a flashback photo from last year's gala

Model Gigi Hadid is excited about tonight's big event.

She shared this photo yesterday of her outfit from last year's Met Gala.

1 hr 6 min ago

Crowns, flowers and veils: It's all about accessories tonight 

Celebrities and the who's who of the fashion world are arriving tonight at the Met Gala.

And many are wearing hair accessories.

Here are some of the looks:

Rita Ora

Olivia Munn

Bella Hadid

Kate Bosworth

Kerry Washington

1 hr 32 min ago

Kim Kardashian shares photo from her Catholic school days

Tonight's theme for this year's Met Gala is "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination."

And it appears Kim Kardashian is getting in the spirit.

Kardashian shared this photo of her 8th grade self as a "Catholic school girl."

It's unclear if that was a clue about her ensemble tonight or just a flashback photo. Kardashian later tweeted this photo, keeping up the suspense over her Met Gala outfit: