The Met Gala 2018Veronica Rocha, CNN
Sarah Jessica Parker's headpiece came with figurines
Sarah Jessica Parker just walked the carpet wearing an ornate headpiece that included figurines.
Check out her headpiece:
Katy Perry is wearing huge Angel wings
Pop star Katy Perry is wearing huge Angel wings to the Met Gala tonight.
She and other stars donned elaborate accessories, including crowns, veils and a Pope's hat, to celebrate the gala's theme, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.
2 Chainz just proposed on the carpet
Rapper 2 Chainz just proposed on the carpet at tonight's Met Gala.
According to the Met Gala's Twitter account, she said, "Yes."
The look: Frances McDormand
Rihanna is wearing a hat like the one the Pope wears
Rihanna just donned a mitre, a hat worn by the Pope, to the Met Gala tonight in honor of this year's theme, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination."
Rihanna is co-hosting the event with Anna Wintour, Donatella Versace and Amal Clooney.
The look: Models Kate Moss and Amber Valletta
Gigi Hadid shares a flashback photo from last year's gala
Model Gigi Hadid is excited about tonight's big event.
She shared this photo yesterday of her outfit from last year's Met Gala.
Crowns, flowers and veils: It's all about accessories tonight
Celebrities and the who's who of the fashion world are arriving tonight at the Met Gala.
And many are wearing hair accessories.
Here are some of the looks:
Rita Ora
Olivia Munn
Bella Hadid
Kate Bosworth
Kerry Washington
Kim Kardashian shares photo from her Catholic school days
Tonight's theme for this year's Met Gala is "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination."
And it appears Kim Kardashian is getting in the spirit.
Kardashian shared this photo of her 8th grade self as a "Catholic school girl."
It's unclear if that was a clue about her ensemble tonight or just a flashback photo. Kardashian later tweeted this photo, keeping up the suspense over her Met Gala outfit: