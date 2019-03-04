Luke Perry (third from the left in the back row) was part of the cast of "Riverdale" Luke Perry (third from the left in the back row) was part of the cast of "Riverdale" Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The official Twitter account for the Writers Room of "Riverdale" remembered Luke Perry as a "joyful and vibrant soul" on Monday.

Perry played Archie Andrews' father Fred in the hit CW drama, which was based on the characters from the Archie comics.

Here's the message from the writers: