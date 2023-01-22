A public memorial for Lisa Marie Presley will be held at the Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday, according to a statement on Graceland’s website.

A celebration of life ceremony on the front lawn will be followed by a procession to the mansion's meditation garden. Fans will start lining up as early as 5 a.m. local time (6 a.m. ET), and a limited number will be allowed inside starting at 8 a.m. ET. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. ET.

Hundreds of attendees can fit on the property's lawn, according to the venue's website, but large crowds are expected and additional fans may gather outside the property's gates.

“In lieu of flowers, the family encourages all who wish to send something to do so in the form of a donation to The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation,” a notice on the site reads.

The foundation supports arts, education and efforts on behalf of children in the Memphis area.

Elvis Presley purchased the iconic estate in 1957 when he was just 22 years old.

He died in the mansion from cardiac arrest in 1977 and is buried on the grounds of Graceland, which is now a museum and a popular tourist attraction. It will serve as Lisa Marie Presley's final resting place, too, alongside her son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27.

The Graceland estate was held in a trust for Lisa Marie, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, until her 25th birthday.