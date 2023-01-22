Large crowds of well-wishers have gathered at the Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, to honor Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of Elvis Presley.
The memorial service has now begun, and you can watch a livestream at the top of this page.
By Matt Meyer and Maureen Chowdhury, CNN
From CNN's Lisa Respers France and Chuck Johnston
A public memorial for Lisa Marie Presley will be held at the Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday, according to a statement on Graceland’s website.
A celebration of life ceremony on the front lawn will be followed by a procession to the mansion's meditation garden. Fans will start lining up as early as 5 a.m. local time (6 a.m. ET), and a limited number will be allowed inside starting at 8 a.m. ET. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. ET.
Hundreds of attendees can fit on the property's lawn, according to the venue's website, but large crowds are expected and additional fans may gather outside the property's gates.
“In lieu of flowers, the family encourages all who wish to send something to do so in the form of a donation to The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation,” a notice on the site reads.
The foundation supports arts, education and efforts on behalf of children in the Memphis area.
Elvis Presley purchased the iconic estate in 1957 when he was just 22 years old.
He died in the mansion from cardiac arrest in 1977 and is buried on the grounds of Graceland, which is now a museum and a popular tourist attraction. It will serve as Lisa Marie Presley's final resting place, too, alongside her son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27.
The Graceland estate was held in a trust for Lisa Marie, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, until her 25th birthday.
Lisa Marie Presley's final resting place is Graceland, the legendary mansion that was home to her father, Elvis Presley, in Memphis, Tennessee.
Here's what you need to know about the historic estate, which is the site of today's public memorial service:
Elvis purchased Graceland in 1957 for $102,500 when he was 22 years old, according to Graceland's website – and he lived there until his death on Aug. 16, 1977.
The music legend's only daughter was only 9 years old at the time.
His father, Vernon Presley, was appointed executor and trustee of the estate per Elvis' will, the website states. And Lisa Marie Presley became the sole heir upon turning 25 years old on Feb. 1, 1993.
More than 10 years earlier, due to the cost of maintaining the estate, Priscilla Presley and the estate's executors had decided to open Graceland to the public.
Since June 7, 1982, more than 20 million visitors from across the world have visited Graceland, according to the website.
The estate is one of the most visited houses in the country and a pilgrimage of sorts for musicians and rock ‘n’ roll fans, including a number of celebrities and heads of state. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1991.
Lisa Marie Presley burial site is next to her son, Ben, who died in 2020. Her father is also buried on the 13.8-acre estate.