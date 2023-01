Tributes are pouring in for the late Lisa Marie Presley across social media:

Actor John Travolta wrote on Instagram: "Lisa baby girl, I'm so sorry. I'll miss you but I know I'll see you again."

Actress Bette Midler tweeted she was in shock.

TJ Jackson tweeted Presley "was always so sweet (to) my brothers and me." Lisa Marie Presley married Michael Jackson in 1994 and the superstar couple divorced in 1996.

