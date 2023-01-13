Lisa Marie Presley performs in Atlantic City, New Jersey in 2012. (Donald Kravitz/Getty Images)

Lisa Marie Presley, who died Thursday at age 54, was the eventual sole heir to her father Elvis’ estate, as well as his sprawling Memphis, Tennessee mansion, Graceland.

Her father’s mighty and ever-looming legacy didn’t, however, steer her away from her desire to pursue a career in music in her own right.

Lisa Marie launched her career in 2003 with a debut studio album, “To Whom It May Concern,” which reached No. 5 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and was certified gold that summer. She wrote almost all the lyrics on the album and co-wrote every melody.

At the time, Lisa Marie told Larry King she had to “park” feelings of pressure and comparisons to her legendary dad.

“If I had been thinking about that, worrying about that, which I kind of had for a long time I would have never done what was sort of innately in my heart, in my soul,” she said. “So I had to stop being worried about that, it was too intimidating otherwise.”

Also around the same time, Lisa Marie reflected on whether her famous name was a hindrance or a help, telling Playboy she didn’t “ask tabloids to chase me around every week.”

But, she added, she “would never take back any part of who I am or where I came from.”

“I would never want to be part of anything else,” she said. “I’m honored and proud of my family and my dad.”

That first record was followed by two additional albums, 2005’s “Now What” and “Storm & Grace” in 2012.