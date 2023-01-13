Entertainment
1968 - 2023

Remembering Lisa Marie Presley

Live Updates

By Aditi Sangal and Adrienne Vogt, CNN

Updated 8:53 a.m. ET, January 13, 2023
1 min ago

How Lisa Marie Presley made her own mark in music

From CNN's Dan Heching

Lisa Marie Presley performs in Atlantic City, New Jersey in 2012.
Lisa Marie Presley performs in Atlantic City, New Jersey in 2012. (Donald Kravitz/Getty Images)

Lisa Marie Presley, who died Thursday at age 54, was the eventual sole heir to her father Elvis’ estate, as well as his sprawling Memphis, Tennessee mansion, Graceland.

Her father’s mighty and ever-looming legacy didn’t, however, steer her away from her desire to pursue a career in music in her own right.

Lisa Marie launched her career in 2003 with a debut studio album, “To Whom It May Concern,” which reached No. 5 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and was certified gold that summer. She wrote almost all the lyrics on the album and co-wrote every melody.

At the time, Lisa Marie told Larry King she had to “park” feelings of pressure and comparisons to her legendary dad.

“If I had been thinking about that, worrying about that, which I kind of had for a long time I would have never done what was sort of innately in my heart, in my soul,” she said. “So I had to stop being worried about that, it was too intimidating otherwise.”

Also around the same time, Lisa Marie reflected on whether her famous name was a hindrance or a help, telling Playboy she didn’t “ask tabloids to chase me around every week.”

But, she added, she “would never take back any part of who I am or where I came from.”

“I would never want to be part of anything else,” she said. “I’m honored and proud of my family and my dad.”

That first record was followed by two additional albums, 2005’s “Now What” and “Storm & Grace” in 2012.

2 min ago

Tributes pour in for Lisa Marie Presley

Lisa Marie Presley poses for a portrait during the 2013 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee.
Lisa Marie Presley poses for a portrait during the 2013 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

LeAnn Rimes, Octavia Spencer, Seán Ono Lennon and many others are remembering Lisa Marie Presley. Here are some tributes that have come in so far.

LeAnn Rimes

Octavia Spencer

Seán Ono Lennon

Mia Farrow

Andy Cohen

2 min ago

A look at Lisa Marie Presley's life

From CNN’s Dan Heching

Lisa Marie Presley with her father Elvis Presley in 1973. 
Lisa Marie Presley with her father Elvis Presley in 1973.  (Frank Carroll/Sygma/Getty Images)

Born at the height of Elvis’s fame in 1968, Lisa Marie Presley grew up squarely in the spotlight as the daughter of the man celebrated as “the King of rock ’n’ roll.” 

Elvis and Priscilla Presley separated in 1972, when their daughter was 4 years old, and she was only 9 when her father died in 1977. 

Soon, she began acting out and experimenting with drugs, resulting in her mother sending her to a series of private schools, including a boarding school in Ojai, California.

Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley at the 1994 MTV Video Music Awards.
Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley at the 1994 MTV Video Music Awards. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Parallel her musical pursuits, Presley had been married four times: First to musician Danny Keough, then to Michael Jackson, Nicholas Cage and then Michael Lockwood. She had four children: Riley Keough, Benjamin Keough, Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood.

In 2020, Presley’s son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide at the age of 27. Last July, she marked the second anniversary of Keough’s death on Instagram, sharing a photo of their matching foot tattoos.

In September, Presley wrote an essay for National Grief Awareness Day, in which she opened up about the loss of her son.

“My and my three daughters’ lives as we knew it were completely detonated and destroyed by his death. We live in this every. Single. Day,” she wrote. “Grief is something you will have to carry with you for the rest of your life, in spite of what certain people or our culture wants us to believe. You do not ‘get over it,’ you do not ‘move on,’ period.”
44 min ago

Lisa Marie Presley suffered cardiac arrest earlier on Thursday

Singer Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of the late Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, died Thursday, hours after being hospitalized following an apparent cardiac arrest, her mother said. She was 54.

“Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie,” Priscilla Presley said in the statement, provided to CNN by a representative. “They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.”

Lisa Marie Presley had been rushed to the hospital earlier in the day, her mother said on Instagram.

“Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time,” her statement said at the time.

TMZ was first to report the news of Lisa Marie Presley’s hospitalization on Thursday.

LA County Fire Department spokesperson Kaitlyn Aldana told CNN that emergency responders were dispatched to a call in the 5000 block of Normandy Dr in Agoura Hills, California, at 10:37 a.m. local time for a cardiac arrest. Aldana would not confirm the name of the the patient, who could not be identified due to privacy laws, but said the patient was taken to a to a local hospital at 11:17 a.m.

A spokesperson for the LA County Sheriff told CNN they assisted fire officials on a medical call this morning, but also would not confirm the patient’s name.