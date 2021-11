Colombian singer Camilo performs on September 8, in Barcelona. (Xavi Torrent/Redferns/Getty Images)

The 2021 Latin Grammys are set to begin soon in Las Vegas and some of the top artists of the industry will be gathering to celebrate the best in Latin music.

Colombian singer/songwriter Camilo is leading the nominations with a total of 10 nods including nominations in the big categories of Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

Next up is Dominican artist Juan Luis Guerra with six nominations. The legendary singer has left his mark in the awards throughout the years with 20 Latin Grammy wins, according to the awards' website.

Spanish rapper C. Tangana has five nominations and Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny is nominated for four awards.