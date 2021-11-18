Entertainment
House votes on spending bill

Latin Grammy Awards

Latin Grammy Awards 2021

By Nicole Chavez, Marysabel Huston-Crespo, Fernando Alfonso III and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 8:24 p.m. ET, November 18, 2021
15 min ago

Juanes just won his 24th Latin Grammy 

From CNN en Español's Marysabel Huston-Crespo

Juanes accepts the award for Best Pop/Rock Album for "Origen" onstage at the 22nd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards.
Juanes accepts the award for Best Pop/Rock Album for "Origen" onstage at the 22nd Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards. (Rich Polk/Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy)

Colombian singer Juanes now has 24 Latin Grammys under his belt.

He just won another award for “Origen,” his most recent album, which was the winner in the category “best pop/rock album.”

"Origen is my personal tribute to several of those artists and songs that most influenced me before my solo career," Juanes said in May in Spanish through a statement.

Learn more about this album in CNN en español's podcast, Zona Pop.

1 hr 9 min ago

Artists are starting to arrive on the red carpet 

Artists are already arriving at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas for the Latin Grammys.

Here are some highlights from the red carpet.

AleMor and Wizzmer pose on the red carpet on Thursday, November 18, in Las Vegas.
AleMor and Wizzmer pose on the red carpet on Thursday, November 18, in Las Vegas. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

El Plan walks the red carpet
El Plan walks the red carpet (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Sofia Carson looks in a mirror as she prepares to walk the carpet.
Sofia Carson looks in a mirror as she prepares to walk the carpet. (Eric Jamison/Invision/AP)

Luis Sandoval, left, and Renato Perez kiss as they arrive.
Luis Sandoval, left, and Renato Perez kiss as they arrive. (Eric Jamison/Invision/AP)

10 min ago

Prueba tu conocimiento sobre los premios aquí

Por Marysabel Huston-Crespo y Jhasua Razo de CNN en Español

Llegó el día más importante para la música latina. Hoy se realizará la edición 22 de los Latin Grammy. Cada edición ha dado momentos de qué hablar. También se han establecido récords de ganadores históricos.

Si eres seguidor de estas ceremonias de premios y uno de los que sintonizas los Latin Grammy todos los años, este test es para ti.

Descubre cuán experto eres en esta ceremonia respondiendo estas siete preguntas.

10 min ago

How to watch the biggest night in Latin music

From CNN en Español's Marysabel Huston-Crespo

The 22nd edition of the Latin Grammy will be broadcast tonight in the United States through the Univision network.

In Latin America, people will be able to tune in through TNT, part of WarnerMedia, CNN's parent company. The event will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

The Latin Grammy Premiere portion can be seen through the Latin Grammy Facebook page and YouTube channel. This awards ceremony began at 4 p.m. ET.

1 hr 34 min ago

Cuban opposition anthem "Patria y Vida" wins Latin Grammy for best urban song

From CNN's Patrick Oppmann in La Habana

The searing Cuban opposition anthem “Patria y Vida” won the Latin Grammy for best urban composition, leading the song’s composers to dedicate the award to freedom of expression in Cuba.

The song, which is a twist on Fidel Castro’s slogan of “Patria o Muerte —Fatherland or Death in Spanish, blasts repression in Cuba.

The island’s communist-run government has banned the song from the airwaves there. But during widespread protests in July, protestors chanted the songs lyrics at police and carried signs that read “Patria y Vida” —Fatherland and Life.

One of the composers of the song, rapper Maykel Osorbo, is currently in jail in Cuba after clashing with police. Supporters say he is being punished for helping write the song and for his advocacy. 

40 min ago

Latin artists once had to cross over to achieve global success. Now we're in a reverse crossover era.

From CNN's Harmeet Kaur

Many of the stars taking the stage at Thursday's Latin Grammys will be familiar not just to fans of Latin pop but to most consumers of American pop culture.

For decades, well-established Latin artists rerecorded their music in English and made other adjustments to cross over into the American mainstream. Now, Latin pop artists like J Balvin and Bad Bunny grace the covers of major magazines and appear on late-night talk shows without changing their music — English-speaking listeners are instead crossing over to them.

"You go to Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and every week almost there's a Latin artist performing in Spanish. And it's perfectly normalized," says Leila Cobo, author of "Decoding 'Despacito': An Oral History of Latin Music."

"That just is an example of how popular the music has gotten and the fact that now it's regarded as mainstream pop not just niche music."

The success in 2017 of Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi's "Despacito" kickstarted a new wave of mainstream success for Latin music — one that shows no signs of slowing down.

Since "Despacito," other predominately Spanish-language tracks have performed well on the charts, too — from J Balvin's "Mi Gente" to Rosalía's "Malamente" to the No. 1 hit "I Like It" from J Balvin, Cardi B and Bad Bunny.

Streaming has made it easier for listeners to discover music scenes such as reggaeton and Latin trap without those artists needing the marketing machine of a major label — in other words, English-speaking audiences are crossing over into Latin music.

"The world is coming together and sort of getting smaller," Fonsi told Rolling Stone in 2019. "Nowadays people are not afraid to change their normal listening habits and listen to different things. It's like, 'Hey, maybe I don't understand every single word that they're saying, but this song makes me feel this and it makes me move and I connect to it.' To be able to sing in both languages, to work with people from around the world and mix styles and cultures? I think that is truly what music should be about."

Despite finding major success outside of Latin America, artists such as J Balvin and Bad Bunny have recorded few songs in English and have indicated that they feel no compulsion to do otherwise.

"Why do I have to change?" Bad Bunny said during a recent appearance on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. "No one has [told] a gringo artist that you have to change. This is who I am. This is my music. This is my culture. If you don't like it, don't listen to me. If you like it, you know."

However, there's still progress to be made, some critics argue.

Suzy Exposito of the Los Angeles Times pointed out earlier this year that the 2021 Grammy Award nominations largely shut Latin artists out of the top categories and relegated them to the Latin categories. But there have been some changes. The Recording Academy announced in April that it would be adding a fifth category to the Latin field, meaning the 2022 show will have more awards for Latin music than pop, rock, rap or country.

Read the full story below:

Latin artists once had to cross over to achieve global success. Now listeners are crossing over to them
10 min ago

Los artistas que cantarán en los Latin Grammy

Por Marysabel Huston-Crespo de CNN en Español

Algo que espera todo televidente y asistente a la ceremonia de entrega de los Latin Grammy son las presentaciones musicales.

Este año, los artistas que abrirán la ceremonia interpretando las canciones "Abriendo puertas," "Cuando hay amor" y "Magalenha" son Gloria Estefan, Anitta, Carlinhos Brown, Laércio da Costa, Pedro Capó, Farina, Giulia Be y Diego Torres.

Durante la ceremonia, también veremos a artistas como C. Tangana quien compartirá presentación con Antonio Carmona, Diego del Morao, Jorge Drexler, Israel Fernández, La Húngara, Natalia Lafourcade y Omar Apollo.

Descemer Bueno, Gente de Zona y Yotuel cantarán una versión acústica de Patria y vida,tema que se convirtió en el himno de las protestas de la oposición en Cuba.

Otra de las esperadas presentaciones es la de Christina Aguilera, quien regresa al escenario de los Latin Grammy tras dos décadas. El MGM Grand Arena la escuchará interpretando su más reciente sencillo "Pa’ mis muchachas," junto a Nicki Nicole, Nathy Peluso y Becky G.

Además de estas presentaciones, artistas como Residente, Juan Luis Guerra, Pedro Capó, Bad Bunny, Pablo Alborán, Mon Laferte, Natalia Lafourcade, Ozuna, Danna Paola, Myke Towers, entre otros, tendrán la oportunidad de pisar el escenario de los Latin Grammy e interpretar algunos de sus éxitos.

Lee más en el live blog de CNN en español.

¿Quieres más contenido sobre el mundo de la música? Suscríbete aquí a nuestro podcast en español Zona Pop.

1 hr 42 min ago

Here are the nominations for Record of the Year

The Latin Grammy Record of the Year award recognizes not only the artists that perform the songs, but is also a nod to the producers, recording engineers, and mixers that helped create the record.

Here are the 2021 nominees:

  • "Si Hubieras Querido" - Pablo Alborán
  • "Todo De Ti" - Rauw Alejandro
  • "Un Amor Eterno" (Versión Balada) - Marc Anthony
  • "A Tu Lado" - Paula Arenas
  • "Bohemio" - Andrés Calamaro and Julio Iglesias
  • "Vida De Rico" - Camilo
  • "Suéltame, Bogotá" - Diamante Eléctrico
  • "Amén" - Ricardo Montaner, Mau y Ricky, Camilo and Evaluna Montaner
  • "Dios Así Lo Quiso" - Ricardo Montaner and Juan Luis Guerra
  • "Te Olvidaste" - C. Tangana and Omar Apollo
  • "Talvez" - Caetano Veloso and Tom Veloso

1 hr 19 min ago

En la semana de los Latin Grammy también se galardona a otros grandes artistas 

Por Marysabel Huston-Crespo de CNN en Español

El cantante y compositor brasileño Martinho da Vila recibe el premio Latin Grammy a la excelencia musical durante la presentación de los premios especiales del Latin Grammy 2021 el miércoles 17 de noviembre en Las Vegas.
El cantante y compositor brasileño Martinho da Vila recibe el premio Latin Grammy a la excelencia musical durante la presentación de los premios especiales del Latin Grammy 2021 el miércoles 17 de noviembre en Las Vegas. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Dentro de la semana de los Latin Grammy también se galardona a artistas con extensas carreras, se rinde tributo a la vida y obra de la persona del año y se agradece al trabajo que realizan mujeres dentro de la industria musical.

Este año, los artistas que serán galardonados con el Latin Grammy a la excelencia musical son:

  • Martinho da Vila
  • Sheila E. y Pete Escovedo
  • Fito Páez
  • Milly Quezada
  • Joaquín Sabina
  • Gilberto Santa Rosa

Guillermo “Memo” Acosta y Egidio Cuadrado recibirán el premio del Consejo Directivo.

Esta ceremonia se realizó el miércoles 17 de noviembre. El evento será presentado por la cantautora mexicana Paty Cantú.

Ese mismo miércoles, se rindió tributo a Rubén Blades, persona del año de 2021. El evento se realizará en el Michelob Ultra Arena en el Mandalay Bay.

Este año, el evento Leading Ladies of Entertainment se realizará de manera virtual y en el mismo galardonarán a:

  • La cantautora Ivy Queen
  • La compositora Mónica Vélez
  • Mayna Nevarez, fundadora y CEO de la agencia Nevarez Communications
  • Mia Nygren, directora general para Latinoamérica de Spotify

¿Quieres más contenido sobre el mundo de la música? Suscríbete aquí a nuestro podcast en español Zona Pop.