'Empire' star Jussie Smollett attacked in racially charged assault
Hollywood rallies behind Jussie Smollett after hate-fueled attack
A growing list of actors, producers, writers and others in the entertainment industry have shared their reactions to the horrific reported attack on "Empire" star Jussie Smollet.
FBI: "No comment" on attack investigation
FBI Chicago Special Agent John Althen tells CNN's Brad Parks that the FBI has no comment concerning any agency involvement in the Chicago police investigation into a possible hate crime against "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett.
20th Century Fox: "We are deeply saddened and outraged"
"Empire" production company 20th Century Fox just issued a statement saying it was "deeply saddened and outraged" by the attack on Smollet, adding "we will work with law enforcement to bring these perpetrators to justice."
“We are deeply saddened and outraged to learn that a member of our EMPIRE family, Jussie Smollett, was viciously attacked last night. We send our love to Jussie, who is resilient and strong, and we will work with law enforcement to bring these perpetrators to justice. The entire studio, network and production stands united in the face of any despicable act of violence and hate — and especially against one of our own.”
"Empire" actor Jussie Smollett discusses attack with Don Lemon
CNN’s Don Lemon spoke to Jussie Smollett and a mutual friend who was at the hospital with the “Empire” actor.
Lemon says Smollett confirmed the incident happened and was shaken and angry that an attack like this could happen. Smollett said he fought back.
Actor from TV show "Empire" victim of racially charged assault
From CNN’s Ryan Young
The star of the tv show "Empire," Jussie Smollett, was attacked by two assailants early Monday morning in Downtown Chicago according to Chicago Police Department Spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi.
Smollett, 36, was walking on the 300 block of E. North Lower Water Street when two men approached him and “gained his attention by yelling out racial and homophobic slurs towards him,” Guglielmi says in a statement.
Two unknown offenders -- it is unknown if they were male or female -- then attacked Smollett, hitting him in the face and then poured an unknown chemical substance on him.
At some point during the scuffle, one of the offenders wrapped a rope around the victim’s neck and then both offenders fled the scene, the statement reads.
Smollett transported himself to Northwestern Hospital and is good condition.
Chicago Police Detectives are currently gathering surveillance video, identifying potential witnesses and establishing an investigative timeline.
CNN has reached out to Smollett for comment.