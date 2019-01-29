Chicago Police expand search for video of attack

A Chicago police spokesperson tells CNN that investigators canvassed the neighborhood where the reported attack occurred on actor Jussie Smollett and have found no still images or video from security cameras of the incident.

A dozen police detectives with the assistance of the FBI are working the case on Tuesday, according to police spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi.

The only image of Smollett police obtained from security cameras was inside Subway Sandwich shop near the location of the reported crime, the actor was standing alone.

Chicago police say Jussie Smollett did not mention the alleged attackers shouting, “This is MAGA country” during the initial police interview. Investigators heard the claim in media reports and called the actor. He later relayed it to detectives in a supplemental interview.

Police say they are testing the chemical Smollett claimed to have been doused with and have yet to confirm the nature of the substance.

Editor's note: We are updating our headline on this story to reflect the latest information from Chicago police as they investigate Smollett's allegations.