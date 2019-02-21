Chicago police superintendent Eddie Johnson said he hasn't seen the entire interview "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett did with ABC's "Good Morning America" — but he said the parts he did see were "shameful."

"I haven't seen the entire thing. I saw a couple of parts of it. To be quite honest, it's shameful because it painted this city that we all love and work hard in in a negative connotation," Johnson said.

In the interview, Smollett said he was "forever changed" by the incident and was "pissed off" by both the attack and the doubt that has been cast over his story.

He described the alleged attack and said one of the attackers said, "'This MAGA country, n****r'" during the incident.