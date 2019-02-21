Jussie Smollett arrestedBy Veronica Rocha, Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
Police believe Smollett paid 2 brothers to orchestrate the assault, sources say
From CNN's Faith Karimi and Brad Parks
Jussie Smollett has stood by his initial claims that he was attacked.
He received an outpouring of support from celebrities and politicians immediately after he reported the alleged attack. But the backlash and doubters grew louder, with social media users questioning his claims of the attack especially after police said they could not find video of the incident from surveillance cameras in the area.
Police now believe Smollett paid two brothers to orchestrate an assault on him, two law enforcement sources with knowledge of the investigation told CNN this week.
By Wednesday, Chicago police said they were looking into the incident as a possible hoax. The announcement came the same day the Cook County grand jury met to review evidence of the incident.
Jussie Smollett has denied he played a role in the attack
Attorneys for Jussie Smollett released a statement last night, saying the actor has denied playing a role in his attack.
"Like any other citizen, Mr. Smollett enjoys the presumption of innocence, particularly when there has been an investigation like this one where information, both true and false, has been repeatedly leaked," his attorneys said in a statement.
Weeks ago, police said Smollett was the victim of a hate crime. Now, he faces a felony charge.
More than three weeks after he alleged that he was the victim of a hate crime, actor Jussie Smollett has been arrested on suspicion of filing a false report about it, Chicago police said Thursday morning.
The "Empire" star was taken into custody around 5 a.m. CT, police said, ahead of a 1:30 p.m. bail hearing.
Smollett faces a felony charge of disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false report claiming he was attacked by two men, including one who was masked, in the early morning of Jan. 29 in Chicago. He alleged they yelled racist and homophobic slurs, tied a rope around his neck and poured an unknown substance on him.
At the time, police said they were treating the attack against the black and gay actor as a hate crime.
But in the weeks since the alleged attack first made headlines, the narrative has unraveled with several twists, transforming him from a victim to a suspect.