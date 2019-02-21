Smollett staged attack because he was "dissatisfied with his salary," police say

Chicago police superintendent Eddie Johnson said "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett staged the alleged attack because he was "dissatisfied with his salary."

Smollett first "attempted to gain attention by sending a false letter that relied on racial, homophobic and political language," an apparent reference to a letter sent to the "Empire" set in the days before the attack.

"When that didn't work, Smollett paid $3,500 to stage this attack and drag Chicago's reputation through the mud in the process," Johnson said. "And why? The stunt was orchestrated by Smollett because he was dissatisfied with his salary. So he concocted a story about being attacked."