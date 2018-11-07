Police chief: Smollett's motive "pissed everybody off"

Chicago police superintendent Eddie Johnson said police did not give Jussie Smollett's reported hate crime any extra attention or effort — officers treated it the way they treat every hate crime.

"Any time a hate crime is reported in the city of Chicago, it gets the same attention. This didn't get any special attention. You all gave this more attention specifically than we do," he said, referring to the media while speaking to reporters at a news conference.

"We give every hate crime in this city the same amount of vigor because there is no place for hatred in this city," he added.

Johnson added that police "didn't pull resources from shootings or homicide investigations" in order to investigate Smollett's report. Those officers work on different teams, he said.

