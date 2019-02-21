Trump calls out Smollett, says actor insulted millions of people with "racist and dangerous comments"

President Trump just tweeted about Jussie Smollett's arrest, calling him out for claiming his attackers were Trump supporters.

Read the President's tweet:

What Smollett alleged happened: In an interview with ABC that aired on last Thursday, Smollett said one of the attackers said, "'This MAGA country, n****r' and he punched me in the face so I punched his a** back."

"It feels like if I had said it was a Muslim or a Mexican or someone black, I feel like the doubters would have supported me a lot much more," Smollett said. "And that says a lot about the place where we are as a country right now.

The star theorized that he had been targeted because of his vocal criticism against President Trump and his administration, telling Roberts, "I come really hard against 45."