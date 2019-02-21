Smollett gave brothers $100 to buy supplies, according to texts

"Empire" actor Jussie Smollett gave the two brothers connected to the staged attack $100 to buy supplies, according to text message read in court.

Prosecutors said Smollett asked the brothers to stage the attack, and directed the brothers on what to say, including the MAGA comments. The staged attack lasted 45-seconds. At least a minute later, the brothers are seen catching a ride to leave the scene, prosecutors said.

Police said surveillance video from a beauty supply store captured the day before the assault, appears to show the brothers purchasing a ski mask, sunglasses, a red hat and other items. They paid for the items in cash, according to the owner.

Smollett was seen taking a deep breath as prosecutors continued to read the text messages in court.

The actor appeared in front of State of Illinois Circuit Court of Cook County Judge John Fitzgerald Lyke Jr. wearing the same clothes he wore in his mugshot.