John Singleton, a versatile director who made a splash with "Boyz n the Hood" and went on to a variety of projects — including "2 Fast 2 Furious" — has died after suffering a stroke, according to his family.

He was 51.

A statement from the Singleton family obtained by CNN reads:

“We are sad to relay that John Singleton has died. John passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family and friends. We want to thank the amazing doctors at Cedars-Sinai Hospital for their expert care and kindness and we again want thank all of John’s fans, friends and colleagues for all of the love and support they showed him during this difficult time."

Singleton had been in a coma after suffering a major stroke on April 17, according to court documents filed by the filmmaker's mother, Sheila Ward.

The documents, in which Ward seeks temporary conservatorship, state that Singleton is "currently hospitalized in a coma and is unable to provide for his personal needs" or "manage his financial resources."

Singleton's daughter, Cleopatra Singleton, had opposed Ward's request, saying in the documents, "Although they do not have a concrete diagnosis, my dad is progressing every day."

Singleton, 51, who was the first black filmmaker nominated for the best director Oscar award, is known for films like "Boyz n the Hood" and "Poetic Justice." A show he co-created for the FX Network, "Snowfall," was renewed last year for a third season.

