Jerry Springer, who died Thursday at the age of 79, presided over an outrageous slice of daytime television that was often referred to — whether lovingly by fans or derisively by critics — as "trash TV."

"The Jerry Springer Show" ended in 2018, after more than 4,000 episodes and countless think pieces about Springer’s role in the decline of culture, if not civilization.

Springer said he had no delusions about his show, with its topics such as “Trick or Cheaters,” “Confront this Dominatrix” and “Lesbians Come Clean.”

He told CNN in 2010 that he did not mind being referred to as the “grandfather of trash TV."

“It’s probably accurate. I don’t know what the award for that is, but I think it is true that we were probably one of the first shows to present some of the outrageousness we have,” he said, as “The Jerry Springer Show” celebrated its 20th anniversary on the air.