Live Updates

Jerry Springer dies at 79

By Matt Meyer, Adrienne Vogt and Aditi Sangal, CNN

Updated 11:22 a.m. ET, April 27, 2023
11 min ago

Springer once said he didn't mind being called the "grandfather of trash TV"

From CNN's Lisa Respers France

Jerry Springer, who died Thursday at the age of 79, presided over an outrageous slice of daytime television that was often referred to — whether lovingly by fans or derisively by critics — as "trash TV."

"The Jerry Springer Show" ended in 2018, after more than 4,000 episodes and countless think pieces about Springer’s role in the decline of culture, if not civilization.

Springer said he had no delusions about his show, with its topics such as “Trick or Cheaters,” “Confront this Dominatrix” and “Lesbians Come Clean.”

He told CNN in 2010 that he did not mind being referred to as the “grandfather of trash TV."

“It’s probably accurate. I don’t know what the award for that is, but I think it is true that we were probably one of the first shows to present some of the outrageousness we have,” he said, as “The Jerry Springer Show” celebrated its 20th anniversary on the air.

19 min ago

Jerry Springer, former Cincinnati mayor and talk show host, dies at 79

From CNN's Josh DuLac

Jerry Springer, the former Cincinnati mayor and longtime TV host whose tabloid talk show was known for outrageous arguments, thrown chairs and physical confrontations between sparring couples and homewreckers, has died, his agent, Bradley Singer, said Thursday.

Springer was 79 years old.

1 min ago

Jerry Springer had recently hosted the TV show "Judge Jerry" for 3 seasons

Jerry Springer on “Judge Jerry.”
Jerry Springer on “Judge Jerry.” (Virginia Sherwood/NBC)

Veteran talk show host Jerry Springer returned to daytime TV with "Judge Jerry," and hosted it for three seasons.

The former host of “The Jerry Springer Show” inked a deal with NBC for the show, where he hosted as a judge in a courtroom. (Think “Judge Judy.”)

If you’re wondering about Springer’s legal credentials, it turns out he earned a law degree from Northwestern University in 1968. He went on to have a career in politics, including a stint as the mayor of Cincinnati, before landing his longtime talk show gig in 1991.