James Holzhauer, a professional sports bettor and resident of Las Vegas, has been on a winning streak on "Jeopardy!"

His performance has entranced viewers and even drawn praise from "Jeopardy's" most famous contestant.

Holzhauer's winning strategy: Part of his success has come from his use of a controversial method known as the "Forrest Bounce," in which the contestant jumps around from category to category, choosing tiles out of order to throw off his or her opponents, as well as his willingness to go after the Daily Doubles and bet big.

Holzhauer told NPR that "All good professional gamblers are selectively aggressive."

"You need to pick your spots and bet big when you identify them," the contestant told NPR via email. "That's basically my 'Jeopardy!' strategy in a nutshell."

And of course, you need money to make money.

"You need a decent-sized bankroll to bet for profit, which is why I start at the bottom of the board," Holzhauer said.