James Holzhauer chases 'Jeopardy!' historyBy Meg Wagner and Veronica Rocha, CNN
What you need to know about "Jeopardy's" current record-holder, Ken Jennings
All eyes are glued on James Holzhauer as he chases "Jeopardy!" history.
But before Holzhauer can earn the highest winnings, he must beat Ken Jennings — the current-record holder.
Here's what we know about Jennings' winning streak:
- Jennings earned more than $2.5 million during his 2004 run.
- It took him 74 games.
- The former software engineer was named as one of Barbara Walters' ten most fascinating people of the year, according to the game show's website.
- He has written several books on a variety of topics, including trivia, geography, myths and more recently, comedy.
This is the "Jeopardy!" strategy James Holzhauer has been using
From CNN's Lisa Respers France
James Holzhauer, a professional sports bettor and resident of Las Vegas, has been on a winning streak on "Jeopardy!"
His performance has entranced viewers and even drawn praise from "Jeopardy's" most famous contestant.
Holzhauer's winning strategy: Part of his success has come from his use of a controversial method known as the "Forrest Bounce," in which the contestant jumps around from category to category, choosing tiles out of order to throw off his or her opponents, as well as his willingness to go after the Daily Doubles and bet big.
Holzhauer told NPR that "All good professional gamblers are selectively aggressive."
"You need to pick your spots and bet big when you identify them," the contestant told NPR via email. "That's basically my 'Jeopardy!' strategy in a nutshell."
And of course, you need money to make money.
"You need a decent-sized bankroll to bet for profit, which is why I start at the bottom of the board," Holzhauer said.
How James Holzhauer is gaming the board
From CNN's Ramy Zabarah
The clues in "Jeopardy!" are written intentionally to flow from tile to tile in order of difficulty and increasing monetary value. So, contestants are generally encouraged to make their way down each category from top to bottom.
James Holzhauer, like some previous "Jeopardy!" champions, doesn't play this way.
The "Forrest Bounce"
He employs a controversial method known as the "Forrest Bounce," in which the contestant jumps around from category to category, choosing tiles out of order to throw off his or her opponents.
Holzhauer is not the first to master the "Forrest Bounce." Previous contestants like Arthur Chu and Chuck Forrest (who the method is named after) have used it to both confuse opponents and rack up the most amount of money in a short span of time by starting from the bottom of each category, where the clues are hardest.
The hunt for "Daily Doubles"
This method also allows contestants to jump around the board and hunt for the hidden Daily Double tiles, which give them the opportunity to wager winnings with the prospect of drastically increasing their score. This is where Holzhauer shines.
With the confidence normally required to intimidate opponents in a game of poker or blackjack, Holzhauer plays fast and with no hesitation. By jumping around swiftly from clue to clue, he confuses the other players, who often find it hard to keep up.
The large wagers
By the time Holzhauer lands on a Daily Double tile, Holzhauer is usually so far ahead of the other contestants he can wager enormous amounts of money, knowing he'd still be ahead if he loses the bet (he usually doesn't lose). By the final round, known as Final Jeopardy, Holzhauer has often already amassed more money than the average single-day haul, giving him a wide open opportunity to bet big and win big.