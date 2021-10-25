Issa's smiling and so are we knowing there's a full season of "Insecure" ahead for us.

I did NOT see Cheyenne robbing the girls coming!

So much for reconnecting with old and dear friends.

Also, is she not a successful background dancer after all? I mean, I know living in the Bay area can be expensive, but I have questions!!!

The whole gag about the reunion committee thinking Kelli was dead brought us the lovely scene of Issa, Molly and Tiffany “eulogizing” their homegurl and Kelli asking her podcast audience “If you knew the end was coming, how would you make the most of your time coming?”

Is this foreshadowing the death of Issa and Lawrence’s relationship?

It sure felt like that after a tearful Issa let Lawrence know she’s been thinking and…walked away from him.

At least she and Molly seem closer and like things are getting back to where they belong in their friendship.

What does it all mean?!?!?

Thank God we've got nine more episodes to find out.

Earlier Sunday, Rae posted a note on Instagram in which she said she was feeling emotional about the final season.

"This has been 'my' show for so long," Rae wrote. "But as we close out, I hope it lives on as 'your show.'”

All the feels, Issa.