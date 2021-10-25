The reunion we were all waiting for. An unexpected, pearl-clutching pregnancy. And a friend gone missing. Here’s a recap of what went down in last season’s finale.
- Molly and Issa finally talk. After a whole season of wishing for the two friends to make up, these gal pals got back together again over dinner at a restaurant.
- Meanwhile, Molly’s steamy love life turned cold. She and her boo Andrew got into a huge fight about their evening plans, which led the couple to realize they’re not on the same page in this relationship.
- #TeamLawrence fans got what they wanted (sort of). Issa and Lawrence rekindled their love. Nothing a little Prosecco and whiskey can’t fix, right? Lawrence landed a job in San Francisco, but Issa doesn’t worry. She’s open to trying a long-distance relationship or even moving with him. Then comes the surprise — Lawrence has a baby on the way with Condola, his ex and Issa’s friend.
- But there might be hope for #TeamNathan. Issa met up with her other ex Nathan who ghosted her for months. We learned he was dealing with mental health issues and needed time away from his love. Now he wants a second chance. Was he too late or right on time?
- Tiffany went missing. As they work through their friendship drama, Issa and Molly put their differences aside to help find their friend who has been dealing with postpartum depression. Ultimately, they find her safe at a hotel and reconnect her with her loving husband Derek.