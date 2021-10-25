Molly and Issa share a laugh. HBO

What a time to be alive! I mean, not really. The climate. The Covid. The Karens. But it is a great time to be watching TV.

If for nothing else, the fact that I get to enjoy watching female friendships like Issa and Molly’s and Rebecca and Keely’s and Rosa and Amy’s makes me proud of how far we’ve come from the days when people would tune into “Dynasty” to see women fight in shoulder pads.

That’s not to say the female friendships we see have to be perfect – Issa and Molly’s own tension has been an important plot point. Quite the opposite, in fact. As everyone blessed with meaningful friendships knows, it’s when people stop trying to be flawless that you learn to love them even more.