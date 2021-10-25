Seing Issa and Molly find their way back together is so heartwarming.
Reunions make us all sentimental and it’s a good time to remind us where we came from and where we are headed.
Seeing Molly turn to Issa with her insecurities (see what I did there) about relationships and boost Issa after her less than stellar performance on the panel is a reminder as to why their bff love story if the one we are truly rooting for. (Sorry, not sorry Lawrence.)
19 min ago
Throwback Issa
From CNN’s Lisa Respers France
Issa now talking to Issa from college is a hoot!
“I forgot how cute I looked with twists,” current Issa tells old Issa, who is also sporting braces.
Issa has been invited to speak on a panel about entrepreneurship. And while she’s not an attorney at a firm with Molly, she can at least tell the college version of herself that she’s a CEO.
If only we could go back to our former selves and let them know it’s all going to be ok -- and to be sure to invent Instagram so we could make a ton of loot.
21 min ago
Those good ole days
From CNN’s Lisa Respers France
So, Kelli, Molly, Tiffany, Derek and Issa are all Stanford alumni (hello Black excellence) and I love that the writers got them out of Los Angeles and took them north for this first episode.
Extra points to whichever one of the writers who suggested having a flutist accompany the DJ playing the Too Short classic, “Blow the Whistle.”
And Molly and Issa were in a rap group in college?! Of course they were.
23 min ago
Why ‘Insecure’ matters
From CNN’s Kendall Trammell and Leah Asmelash
If there’s one thing “Insecure” can be very secure about it’s the impact the show has had.
Below, CNN's senior producer Kendall Trammell and associate culture writer Leah Asmelash explain more about their personal connections to the show:
Trammell: “Insecure” filled a void for Black women TV rarely highlighted: the multi-dimensional Black woman. Yes, we loved the celebration and adoption of #BlackGirlMagic, but let’s not forget about the weight Black women have carried to be excellent 24/7, often putting their own needs -- their careers, their romantic desires, their mental health -- on the back burner. That’s why “Insecure” connected with so many Black women.
The show acknowledges our lives can be/will be/are messy. Even when it feels like the world doesn’t understand the plight of Black women, some of us can find refuge in our fellow Black women friends and know our imperfections will be embraced. Because they’re feeling it, too.
I know it firsthand having a handful of “Insecure” fans as friends who are also Black women. Before the pandemic, we knew we’d be together at someone’s house laughing, hollering and sometimes crying watching “Insecure.” So, the beginning of the end of this show is personal for me. Because as I matured in my 20s, Issa and her friends helped me realize how much I valued my own. And for that, I’m truly grateful.
Asmelash: I agree, Kendall. There’s a moment in Season 2 of “Insecure” when, gathered around a dinner table, Issa and Co. lament over the Popeyes near her apartment transforming into a Pinkberry frozen yogurt shop. A few episodes later, we see Issa strolling down her rapidly gentrifying neighborhood, past the “Now Leasing” signs and the new coffee shop. In her hands isthe signature white Pinkberry cup.
It’s an easily overlooked moment in the show, but it’s one I’ve returned to often for its clear display of something I had yet to see with Black women, or any women of color: nuance. That Issa can both mourn the turning demographics of her neighborhood while also casually partaking -- even enjoying -- some of the changes felt like a revelation.
For better or for worse, “Insecure” shows everything. Episodes casually mirror what, to me, feels like everyday life. Of course, the show makes me laugh, cry, and even groan. But more importantly, it makes me feel understood.
31 min ago
“Reunited, Okay?!”
From CNN’s Lisa Respers France
Welcome back, Issa and the gang!
Shout out to the music supervisor for “Insecure” because the tunes are always a vibe.
Episode one of Season 5 starts out with Kelli riding to their 10-year college reunion with Tiffany and Derek and I could legit watch a show with just the three of them traveling around talking about the rest of the characters.
First up to dish on: Molly and her Instagram account which shows some food, inspirational quotes and plenty of selfies with just a portion of her face. Ma’am…we need you to get it together.
Fingers crossed that Molly and Issa can get their relationship back on track this season.
30 min ago
TV’s best female friendships
From CNN’s Sandra Gonzalez
What a time to be alive! I mean, not really. The climate. The Covid. The Karens. But it is a great time to be watching TV.
If for nothing else, the fact that I get to enjoy watching female friendships like Issa and Molly’s and Rebecca and Keely’s and Rosa and Amy’s makes me proud of how far we’ve come from the days when people would tune into “Dynasty” to see women fight in shoulder pads.
That’s not to say the female friendships we see have to be perfect – Issa and Molly’s own tension has been an important plot point. Quite the opposite, in fact. As everyone blessed with meaningful friendships knows, it’s when people stop trying to be flawless that you learn to love them even more.
42 min ago
What we want to see this season on ‘Insecure’
From CNN’s Kendall Trammell
“Insecure” is coming to an end, and fans could use some resolutions. Here’s our wishlist for the final season:
Issa and Molly secure their friendship status. We love to see those TV female friendships.
Issa gets a love story we can all get behind. That means it’s time to end the Issa-Lawrence/Issa-Nathan web.
Molly embraces being an independent, single woman.
Tiffany finds the support she needs as she works through her postpartum depression.
Lawrence shows the makings of a great dad.
We get to the end of “Looking for LaToya,” the true-crime series highlighting the number of Black women who go missing.
And here's the trailer for the new season, in case you missed it.
1 hr 6 min ago
‘Insecure’: Where we left off
From CNN’s Kendall Trammell
The reunion we were all waiting for. An unexpected, pearl-clutching pregnancy. And a friend gone missing. Here’s a recap of what went down in last season’s finale.
Molly and Issa finally talk. After a whole season of wishing for the two friends to make up, these gal pals got back together again over dinner at a restaurant.
Meanwhile, Molly’s steamy love life turned cold. She and her boo Andrew got into a huge fight about their evening plans, which led the couple to realize they’re not on the same page in this relationship.
#TeamLawrence fans got what they wanted (sort of). Issa and Lawrence rekindled their love. Nothing a little Prosecco and whiskey can’t fix, right? Lawrence landed a job in San Francisco, but Issa doesn’t worry. She’s open to trying a long-distance relationship or even moving with him. Then comes the surprise — Lawrence has a baby on the way with Condola, his ex and Issa’s friend.
But there might be hope for #TeamNathan. Issa met up with her other ex Nathan who ghosted her for months. We learned he was dealing with mental health issues and needed time away from his love. Now he wants a second chance. Was he too late or right on time?
Tiffany went missing. As they work through their friendship drama, Issa and Molly put their differences aside to help find their friend who has been dealing with postpartum depression. Ultimately, they find her safe at a hotel and reconnect her with her loving husband Derek.